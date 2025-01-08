West Tennessee Man Charged in Cold Case Homicide from 2010

HARDEMAN COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment and arrest of a Madison County man, in connection with a cold case homicide that occurred in Hardeman County more than a decade ago.

In August 2010, at the request of the 25th Judicial District Attorney General Mike Dunavant, TBI special agents joined the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office in investigating the shooting death of Tommie Dean, Jr., who authorities found deceased on August 27, 2010, at his home in the 800 block of Clark Lane in Toone. Continued investigative efforts led special agents to David Clinton Weaver (DOB: 06/24/1984) as the person responsible for Dean’s death. Those findings were handed over to Mark Davidson, the current District Attorney General of the 25th Judicial District.

On January 6th, the Hardeman County Grand Jury returned an indictment, charging David Weaver with one count of First Degree Murder. On January 8th, Weaver was arrested by U.S. Marshals and booked into the Hardeman County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct, not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.