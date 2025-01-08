On This Page

Date: January 28 - 30, 2025 Time: 8:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. ET

With its 29th arrival, the WCBP Symposium has established a reputation as the highly regarded annual forum for bringing together industry, regulatory, and academic professionals to discuss the role of current and emerging manufacturing and analytical technologies among evolving US and international regulatory landscapes, with the aim to promote development of biotechnology-derived therapeutics.

The theme for WCBP 2025 is "Transformative Solutions" which will include identifying critical barriers and searching for the most inventive and diverse solutions to sustainably meet the needs of patients, as well as highlighting the amplifying role of this forum to promoting collaboration between stakeholders and achieving global impact.

Hear from and engage with thought leaders on a wide range of topics including breakthrough technologies and innovative analytical methodologies; alternative potency assays for various product classes; the use of prior knowledge and hidden potential of established analytical technologies; control strategies for combination products; immunogenicity risk and control; microbiological considerations; leveraging contract organization networks; sustainability; and navigating the small business landscape. The Global Regulatory Panel featuring the Heads of Regulatory Agencies and Health Organizations will discuss regulatory reliance progress, future of biopharmaceutical manufacturing, and global convergence, with discussion to be continued during the Reliance plenary session. Be ready to network, collaborate, and expand your knowledge.

LOCATION

The Mayflower Hotel

1127 Connecticut Avenue NW

Washington D.C. 20036