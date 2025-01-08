Completion of Placement to Zijin Mining

TORONTO, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xanadu Mines Ltd (ASX:XAM, TSX:XAM) (Xanadu or the Company) is pleased to announce that the placement of 26,515,543 fully paid ordinary shares to Jinping (Singapore) Mining Pte Ltd, a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of Zijin Mining Group Co. Ltd (Zijin), at an issue price of A$0.055 per share, completed today. Details of the proposed placement to Zijin were announced to ASX on 14 November 2024 and 5 November 2024.

Completion follows the satisfaction of all Conditions Precedent under the Share Subscription Agreement with Zijin, including shareholder approval on 20 December 2024.

For further information, please contact:

Colin Moorhead Spencer Cole Executive Chairman & Managing Director Chief Financial Officer P: +61 2 8280 7497 P: +61 2 8280 7497 E: colin.moorhead@xanadumines.com E: spencer.cole@xanadumines.com W: www.xanadumines.com

About Xanadu Mines Ltd:

Xanadu is an ASX and TSX listed Exploration company operating in Mongolia. We give investors exposure to globally significant, large-scale copper-gold discoveries and low-cost inventory growth. Xanadu maintains a portfolio of exploration projects and remains one of the few junior explorers on the ASX or TSX who jointly control a globally significant copper-gold deposit in our flagship Kharmagtai project, together with our 50-50 JV partner Zijin Mining Group. For information on Xanadu visit: www.xanadumines.com

This Announcement was authorised for release by Xanadu’s Executive Chairman and Managing Director.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.