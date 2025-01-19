Dr. Jaeger - Chiropractor of the Year for CBP Nonprofit

Dr. Jason Jaegar accepts his award Chiropractor of the Year Award Show Chiropractic BioPhysics Chiropractor of the Year

Dr. Jason Jaeger has been honored with the prestigious Chiropractor of the Year Award by Chiropractic Biophysics Non-Profit.

"Dr. Jaeger has always stepped forward. He has shown a remarkable ability to navigate the political arena and work tirelessly for the betterment of chiropractic.” — Dr. Deed

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Jason Jaeger, a renowned leader in the field of chiropractic care, has been honored with the prestigious Chiropractor of the Year Award by Chiropractic Biophysics Non Profit (CBPNP) This accolade, which has been awarded annually for more than 25 years, celebrates outstanding contributions to chiropractic care, leadership, and advocacy. Remarkably, this is the second time Dr. Jaeger has received this esteemed recognition, solidifying his exceptional impact on the profession.

Recognition of Leadership and Advocacy

Dr. Jaeger’s commitment to the chiropractic field extends beyond clinical care. His ability to navigate the often-challenging political landscape has set him apart as a true advocate for the betterment of chiropractic. As Dr. Deed Harrison, a prominent voice in Chiropractic BioPhysics® (CBP®), has observed, many CBP Nonprofit members prefer to focus solely on their specialized work. However, Dr. Jaeger has consistently risen to the occasion, offering his leadership and diplomacy to unify chiropractors and champion the profession’s advancement.

Dedication to Chiropractic Excellence

Over the course of his career, Dr. Jaeger has made significant contributions to the chiropractic field, both as a practitioner and a leader. His unwavering dedication to improving patient outcomes and promoting collaboration among chiropractic doctors has earned him widespread respect within the community.

Upon receiving the award, Dr. Jaeger expressed his gratitude and reaffirmed his commitment to the profession:

“I am honored and humbled to receive this award and to continue my political work, striving to unite all chiropractic for the betterment of the profession."

A Legacy of Service

The CBP Chiropractor of the Year Award has recognized exemplary professionals for 25 years, celebrating those who go above and beyond to elevate the field of chiropractic care. Dr. Jaeger’s recognition as a two-time recipient underscores his long-standing influence and dedication to the profession.

About Dr. Jason Jaeger

Dr. Jason Jaeger is a distinguished chiropractic doctor known for his expertise in Chiropractic BioPhysics® and his leadership in advancing the chiropractic profession. With a career marked by patient-focused care and advocacy, Dr. Jaeger continues to inspire colleagues and pave the way for future generations of chiropractic doctors. He leads a multi-disciplined team of physicians, physical therapists, and chiropractic doctors through his Advanced Spine & Posture healthcare group with locations in Nevada and Michigan.

About Chiropractic Biophyscis Non Profit (CBPNP)

Chiropractic Biophysics Non-profit, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation dedicated to the advancement of chiropractic principles through scientific research. Dr. Don Harrison (deceased) and his second wife Dr. Deanne LJ Harrison (deceased) founded CBP research foundation in 1982; it was registered as CBP Non-Profit, Inc. in 1989 by Dr. Sang Harrison (Don’s 3rd and final life’s love). Through this organization Dr. Don and colleagues have published 160 peer-reviewed spine and Chiropractic research publications. Further, CBP Non-Profit, Inc. has funded many scholarships as well as donated chiropractic equipment to many chiropractic colleges; always trying to support chiropractic advancement and education. Dr. Don Harrison was the acting president of CBP Non-Profit, Inc. since 1982. Currently, Dr. Deed Harrison (Don’s son) is the President of CBP Non-Profit, Inc.

Results of our studies have been published in prestigious research journals and presented at respected conferences around the world. Your (Chiropractic donations) support enables us to continue important research and gives you a voice in the course our studies take. Join today, either as a regular member or member of the President’s Circle. The result will be better chiropractic techniques, stronger chiropractic practices, and healthier chiropractic patients.

CBP research consists of studies on a variety of Chiropractic Care CBP technique-related topics including:

- Spine modeling studies evaluating ideal and average human alignment variables,

- Spine biomechanics studies analyzing loads, stress, and strains,

- Posture modeling studies,

- Reliability of measurements and evaluation of patients (x-ray, posture),

- Validity of the measurements and evaluation of patients,

- Randomized trials evaluating technique outcomes,

- Non-randomized trials evaluating technique outcomes,

- Case series studies evaluating technique outcomes,

- Case studies evaluating technique outcomes,

- Literature reviews and professional commentaries.

