Brazil Potash to Present on the Emerging Growth Conference at 9:40 AM ET on Wednesday, January 15, 2025

Brazil Potash Invites Individual and Institutional Investors as well as Advisors and Analysts, to Attend its Real-Time, Interactive Presentation on the Emerging Growth Conference.

MANAUS, Brazil, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brazil Potash Corp. (“Brazil Potash” or the “Company”) (NYSE-American: GRO), a company developing and constructing the largest potash fertilizer project in Brazil, is pleased to announce that Matt Simpson, Chief Executive Officer, and Mayo Schmidt, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors, have been invited to present on the Emerging Growth Conference at 9:40 AM ET on Wednesday, January 15, 2025.

Interested investors and other parties can register for the presentation by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.brazilpotash.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be made available on the Company's website and on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel, http://www.YouTube.com/EmergingGrowthConference.

Investors are invited to submit questions to Questions@EmergingGrowth.com or ask questions during the event.

About Brazil Potash

Brazil Potash (NYSE-American: GRO) (www.brazilpotash.com) is developing Brazil’s largest potash project that will supply sustainable fertilizers to one of the world’s largest agricultural exporters. Brazil is critical for global food security as the country has amongst the highest amounts of fresh water, arable land, and an ideal climate for year-round crop growth but is vulnerable as it imports over 95% of its potash fertilizer despite having what is anticipated to be one of the world’s largest undeveloped potash basins in its own backyard. The potash produced will be transported primarily using low-cost river barges on an inland river system in partnership with Amaggi (www.amaggi.com.br), one of the largest farmers and logistical operators of agricultural products in Brazil. With initial planned annual potash production of 2.4 million tons per year, Brazil Potash will supply approximately 17% of the growing potash demand in Brazil with future plans to double output. 100% of Brazil Potash’s production will be sold domestically to reduce Brazil’s reliance on potash imports while concurrently mitigating approximately 1.4 million tons per year of GHG emissions.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, which are statements that are not historical facts. Words such as “expects”, “anticipates” and “intends” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s registration statement on Form F-1, as amended, for the IPO filed with the SEC and the supplemented PREP prospectus filed in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, other than Québec. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based, unless required by law.

Contact:

Brazil Potash Investor Relations info@brazilpotash.com

