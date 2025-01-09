Hernia Mesh Litigation: P4HB Mesh the Safer Alternative to Polypropylene

Dr. Greg Vigna

P4HB mesh offers safe, effective, and biodegradable solutions for ventral hernia repairs, with low recurrence and complication rates

Chronic complications related to polypropylene are avoided with P4HB because it is 100% biodegradable and a superior graft for safety compared to permanent synthetic mesh. ” — Greg Vigna, MD, JD

SANTA BARBARA , CA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Our study demonstrates that the use of P4HB mesh is both safe and effective in ventral hernia repairs," states Steven G. Leeds, Baylor University Medical Center.

What else did Dr. Leeds report in “The use of poly-4-hydroxybutyrate (P4HB, Phasix) mesh in ventral hernia repair: a systematic review and meta-analysis” published in Hernia, Vol. 28, pages 989-1004 (2024)?:

“When further analyzed past 18 months, the time where P4HB mesh fully resorbs, the rates of hernia recurrence, SSI, and any complications remain low of upwards of 5 years and comparable to the rates seen in synthetic and biologics in similar patient populations.

Short-term clinical outcomes associated with resorbable P4HB mesh are comparable to permanent synthetic PP mesh in both umbilical and small to medium, routine ventral hernia repairs.”

Read Dr. Leeds article: https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s10029-024-02996-z

Dr. Greg Vigna, hernia mesh attorney, says, “P4HB is being utilized in robotic repairs of hernia, including small hernias with retromuscular repairs and larger hernias using total extraperitoneal repair. Chronic complications related to polypropylene are avoided with P4HB because it is 100% biodegradable, and is already a superior graft for safety compared to permanent synthetic mesh in settings of bacterial contamination.”

What does Dr. David C. Chen, General Surgeon say in “Fully resorbable poly-4-hydroxybutyrate (P4HB) mesh for soft tissue repair and reconstruction: A scoping review” published in Frontiers in Surgery 12 April 2023?:

“After a thorough evaluation of the clinical studies identified by this scoping review, several major themes emerged, namely: (1) P4HB mesh provides long term strength at the repair site, leading to acceptable rates of recurrence as compared to higher-risk cohorts and those repaired with non-synthetic biomaterials; (2) P4HB mesh performs favorably in contaminated settings where permanent synthetic mesh use may be higher risk or contraindicated, resulting in low incidence of surgical site infection (SSI)."

Read Dr. Chen’s article: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/37123542/

Dr. Vigna concludes, “We are looking at complications caused by chronic mesh infections that are generally avoidable with P4HB, which reduces the foreign body reaction and has a reduced biofilm when compared with synthetic material. Physician selection of synthetic mesh in the setting of a contaminated field is hard to justify given the increased risk of serious complications with polypropylene when compared with P4HB.”

Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington DC lawyer who focuses on serious injuries caused by defective devices, including the Coloplast Altis sling and Bard Hernia Mesh. He represents the injured from defective hernia mesh and litigates these cases with the Ben Martin Law Group, a national pharmaceutical injury law firm in Dallas, Texas.

Click here for a free book on Vaginal Mesh Pain.

Read Dr. Vigna’s book, "Mother's Guide to Birth Injury"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.