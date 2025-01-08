AM Best Upgrades the Financial Strength Ratings for Employers Holdings, Inc.’s Operating Subsidiaries to “A” (Excellent)

RENO, Nev., Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG), a leading provider of workers’ compensation insurance, is pleased to announce that AM Best has upgraded the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of each of its insurance companies to A (Excellent) from A- (Excellent) and their Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) to “a” (Excellent) from “a-” (Excellent). Concurrently, AM Best has upgraded the Long-Term ICR of Employers Holdings, Inc. to “bbb” (Good) from “bbb-” (Good). The outlook of each of these credit ratings has also been revised to stable from positive.

“This upgrade reflects our unwavering commitment to financial strength and operational excellence," said Katherine Antonello, President and CEO of Employers Holdings, Inc. "Our focus on disciplined underwriting, prudent risk management, and strategic investments has positioned us strongly in the workers' compensation insurance market. This reinforces our ability to provide reliable, trusted, high-quality coverage to small businesses across the nation.”

According to a news release from AM Best, the rating upgrades are driven by Employers' balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strongest, as well as its strong operating performance, limited business profile, and appropriate enterprise risk management. AM Best also noted Employers' consistent underwriting profitability and improved underwriting margins, resulting from its multi-focus, multi-year strategy emphasizing adequate pricing, proper risk selection, expedient claims handling, and conservative investing.

As a leading provider of workers' compensation insurance, Employers remains dedicated to serving small and mid-sized business policyholders in low to medium hazard industries. For more information about Employers and its subsidiaries, please visit www.employers.com.

AM Best is the world's oldest and most authoritative insurance rating information source. For the latest ratings, visit www.ambest.com.

About EMPLOYERS

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EIG), is a holding company with subsidiaries that are specialty providers of workers’ compensation insurance and services (collectively “EMPLOYERS®”) focused on small and mid-sized businesses engaged in low-to-medium hazard industries. EMPLOYERS leverages over a century of experience to deliver comprehensive coverage solutions that meet the unique needs of its customers. Drawing from its long history and extensive knowledge, EMPLOYERS empowers businesses by protecting their most valuable asset – their employees – through exceptional claims management, loss control, and risk management services, creating safer work environments.

EMPLOYERS is also proud to offer Cerity®, which is focused on providing digital-first, direct-to-consumer workers’ compensation insurance solutions with fast, and affordable coverage options through a user-friendly online platform.

EMPLOYERS operates throughout the United States, apart from four states that are served exclusively by their state funds. Insurance is offered through Employers Insurance Company of Nevada, Employers Compensation Insurance Company, Employers Preferred Insurance Company, Employers Assurance Company, and Cerity Insurance Company, all rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best. Not all companies do business in all jurisdictions. EIG Services, Inc., and Cerity Services, Inc., are subsidiaries of Employers Holdings, Inc. EMPLOYERS® is a registered trademark of EIG Services, Inc., and Cerity® is a registered trademark of Cerity Services, Inc. For more information, please visit www.employers.com and www.cerity.com.

Media Contact:

Kimberly Eye

Vice President, Marketing & Communications

keye@employers.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Michael Paquette

Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

mpaquette@employers.com

