DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of Medusind, Inc. Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

NEWTOWN, Pa., Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating claims regarding data privacy violations by Medusind, Inc. Medusind learned of suspicious activity on its computer network on or about December 29, 2023. To join this case, go HERE.

About Medusind, Inc.

Medusind is a healthcare organization specializing in revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions tailored for medical and dental practices.

What happened?

On or around December 29, 2023, Medusind detected suspicious activity on its IT network. An investigation revealed that some personal information may have been compromised, which could include health insurance and billing information (e.g., policy numbers, claims), payment information (e.g., debit/credit card and bank account details), health data (e.g., medical history, prescription information), government identification (e.g., Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers), and other personal details (e.g., date of birth, email addresses). Up to 360,934 individuals have been affected by this data breach.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification, you must guard against possible misuse of your personal information, including identity theft and fraud, by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for suspicious or unauthorized activity. Additionally, you should consider legal options for mitigating such risks.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for customers who may have had their sensitive personal and patient data compromised by the Medusind data breach.

For more information, please contact:

Marc H. Edelson, Esq.

EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP

411 S. State Street, Suite N-300

Newtown, PA 18940

Phone: 844-696-7492

Email: medelson@edelson-law.com

Web: www.edelson-law.com

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving data breaches, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft and unpaid overtime, consumer fraud, and catastrophic injuries.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions. No class has been certified in this case, so counsel does not represent you unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing now. Your ability to share in any potential future recovery does not depend on serving as lead plaintiff.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.