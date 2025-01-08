Frontier Medicines to Present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

BOSTON and SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontier Medicines Corporation (“Frontier” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage precision medicine company unlocking to advance transformational therapies, today announced that Chris Varma, Ph.D., Frontier’s co-founder, chairman, and CEO, will present a company overview at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 11:30 a.m. PT.

About Frontier Medicines

Frontier Medicines is a clinical stage precision medicine company pioneering groundbreaking medicines to transform treatment for genetically-defined patient populations, starting with oncology and immunology. Our proprietary chemoproteomics powered drug discovery engine, the Frontier™ Platform, leverages covalent chemistry and machine learning to unlock hard-to-treat disease causing proteins for drug development. Today, we are advancing a diversified pipeline of wholly-owned precision medicines against the most important drivers of cancer and high-value immunology programs. Our lead candidate, FMC-376, is a dual inhibitor of ON+OFF KRASG12C. FMC-376 is a potential best-in-class therapy designed to completely block both forms of the KRAS mutation to overcome the lack of response and resistance seen with single-acting KRASG12C inhibitors. For more information, please visit www.frontiermeds.com. Follow Frontier on LinkedIn.

Frontier Medicines Contact:

Victoria Fort

SVP, Strategy and Corporate Affairs

Victoria.Fort@frontiermeds.com

202.361.0445

Legal Disclaimer:

