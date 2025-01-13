Cuisinart Named Most Trusted Brand in Three Major Kitchen Appliance Categories in Lifestory Research 2025 Studies

Lifestory Research announces the results of the 2025 America's Most Trusted® Food Mixer, Food Processor, and Waffle Maker Studies.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cuisinart, a leading name in kitchen appliances, has been recognized as the most trusted brand in three essential kitchen product categories, according to the latest Lifestory Research 2025 America’s Most TrustedStudies. The brand earned top honors in the food processor, waffle maker, and food mixer categories.Cuisinart Tops the 2025 America’s Most Trusted Food Processor Brand StudyIn the 2025 America’s Most TrustedFood Processor Study, Cuisinart emerged as the most trusted brand for consumers in the food processor category. With a remarkable Net Trust Quotient Score of 123.4, Cuisinart led the field of top food processor brands. This ranking was based on insights from 4,112 U.S. shoppers surveyed over the past year who rated the top food processor brands in the market. For more information about the study, visit www.lifestoryresearch.com/2025-best-food-processor-ranking-review Cuisinart Repeats as America’s Most Trusted Waffle Maker BrandThe 2025 America’s Most TrustedWaffle Maker Study also named Cuisinart the top brand in its category, with a Net Trust Quotient Score of 114.3. This marks the second consecutive year Cuisinart has been recognized as the most trusted waffle maker brand. Based on feedback from 3,285 U.S. consumers actively shopping for waffle makers, the study highlights Cuisinart’s continued dominance in consumer trust in this important kitchen countertop product. For more information about the study, visit www.lifestoryresearch.com/2025-best-waffle-maker-ranking-review Top Marks for Cuisinart in the 2025 America’s Most Trusted Food Mixer StudyIn another outstanding achievement, Cuisinart was ranked as the most trusted food mixer brand in the 2025 America’s Most TrustedFood Mixer Study. With a Net Trust Quotient Score of 120.2, Cuisinart secured the highest trust rating among leading food mixer brands. This ranking was derived from insights gathered from 3,358 U.S. consumers over the past 12 months, all actively considering food mixers for purchase. For more information about the study, visit www.lifestoryresearch.com/2025-best-food-mixer-ranking-review About the America's Most TrustedStudyThe Lifestory Research America's Most Trustedstudy is the most extensive and longest-running independent research program seeking to understand consumers' opinions. Lifestory Research conducts an annual survey in which people anonymously assess brands encountered while searching for specific products. This research uses the highest-quality social and opinion science practices to provide consumer-driven data insights. America's Most Trustedis a registered trademark of Lifestory Corporation. For more information, visit https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/americas-most-trusted About Lifestory ResearchLeaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only helpful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and their audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. We use quantitative and qualitative research to create customer insights, drive innovation, deliver brand strategy, and move people forward. For more information, please visit www.lifestoryresearch.com About Lifestory Researchand America's Most TrustedAdvertising/Promotional Rules:Any information extracted from this release for use by the media must be accompanied by a statement identifying Lifestory Research as the source. No advertising or promotional use of the information in this release is permitted without the express prior written consent of Lifestory Research. Contact to learn more.

