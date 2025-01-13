Craftsman Named America’s Most Trusted Hand Tool Brand in Lifestory Research 2025 Study

Lifestory Research announces the results of the 2025 America's Most Trusted® Hand Tool Study.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 -- Craftsman has been ranked the most trusted hand tool brand in the Lifestory Research 2025 America's Most Trusted Hand Tool Brand Study, earning the highest trust rating among popular hand tool brands. With a Net Trust Quotient Score of 117.4, Craftsman outpaced its competitors to secure the top spot, reinforcing its long-standing reputation for quality and reliability. This marks a significant achievement for Craftsman as the brand resonates strongly with consumers considering purchasing hand tools.The study, which surveyed 5,988 participants across the United States over the past year, also recognized other leading hand tool brands, including DeWalt, Stanley, Milwaukee, Snap-On, Black+Decker, Klein, Kobalt, Channel Lock, Estwing, Husky, Lenox, and Irwin. Craftsman's consistent performance and high trust rating highlight its continued dominance in the hand tool market, where consumers prioritize reliability, performance, and brand reputation.

