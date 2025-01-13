InSinkErator Named America's Most Trusted Garbage Disposal Brand for Second Consecutive Year, Lifestory Research Reports

Lifestory Research announces the results of the 2025 America's Most Trusted® Garbage Disposal Study.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lifestory Research has officially named InSinkErator the most trusted garbage disposal brand in the United States in its 2025 America’s Most TrustedGarbage Disposal Study. For the second consecutive year, InSinkErator earned the highest trust rating among consumers considering the purchase of a garbage disposal for their kitchen sink, achieving a Net Trust Quotient Score of 120.7.The 2025 study, based on feedback from 3,102 U.S. consumers surveyed over the past 12 months, ranked several leading brands in the category, including KitchenAid, Moen, Whirlpool, Waste King, Frigidaire, GE, and Everbilt. InSinkErator emerged at the top, with significantly higher trust scores than the other major brands. Lifestory Research’s annual rankings are based on comprehensive consumer sentiment analysis, providing an independent benchmark for companies to understand how they are perceived regarding brand trust.For more information about the study, visit www.lifestoryresearch.com/2025-best-garbage-disposal-ranking-review About the America's Most TrustedStudyThe Lifestory Research America's Most Trustedstudy is the most extensive and longest-running independent research program seeking to understand consumers' opinions. Lifestory Research conducts an annual survey in which people anonymously assess brands encountered while searching for specific products. This research uses the highest-quality social and opinion science practices to provide consumer-driven data insights. America's Most Trustedis a registered trademark of Lifestory Corporation. For more information, visit https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/americas-most-trusted About Lifestory ResearchLeaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only helpful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and their audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. We use quantitative and qualitative research to create customer insights, drive innovation, deliver brand strategy, and move people forward. For more information, please visit www.lifestoryresearch.com About Lifestory Researchand America's Most TrustedAdvertising/Promotional Rules:Any information extracted from this release for use by the media must be accompanied by a statement identifying Lifestory Research as the source. No advertising or promotional use of the information in this release is permitted without the express prior written consent of Lifestory Research. Contact to learn more.

