TDOT Prepares for Winter Weather in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE – With winter weather expected to arrive in East Tennessee over the next few days, the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will be ready to clear roads of ice and snow when the time comes.

“In East Tennessee, we typically get our fair share of inclement weather during the winter months,” said TDOT Regional Director/Assistant Chief Engineer Steve Borden. “This is something we prepare for all year long. We are in good shape in terms of salt supplies and equipment. Our crews work every day to keep motorists safe and will continue to do so during this winter weather event.”

TDOT crews have been pre-treating East Tennessee’s interstates and state routes with salt brine, a salt/water mixture used before a winter storm. Salt brine can be used to melt snow when temperatures are around freezing. Crews apply salt once snow collects on our roadways.

In Region 1 (East Tennessee), TDOT has 212 Salt Trucks, 99 Brine Trucks, 68,450 tons of Bulk Salt, 302,772 gallons of Salt Brine and 31 Salt Bins available for use. TDOT strongly encourages drivers to prepare to stay off the roads on Friday, January 10, 2025, for their own safety and the safety of our workers. This gives our crews the room they need to do their jobs.

TDOT ice and snow removal teams focus first on clearing interstates and heavily traveled state routes specifically targeting areas vulnerable to freezing, such as hills, curves, ramps, bridges, and interchanges. During prolonged weather events, crews may have to clear roadways repeatedly.

For winter weather tips, travel information, and a regional breakdown of TDOT winter weather supplies and equipment, visit the TDOT website https://www.tn.gov/tdot/inclement-weather/ice-snow.html. Members of the media are welcome to use the winter weather b-roll found here with a courtesy to TDOT.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest road construction activity and live-streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at https://SmartWay.tn.gov.

Travelers can also dial 511 for travel information. Follow us on X (Twitter) at https://x.com/myTDOT for statewide travel information. For East Tennessee travel information, follow https://x.com/MarkNagiTDOT.