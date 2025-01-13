NovaCentrix Achieves Four Consecutive Years of Record Sales, Solidifying Leadership in Functional Inks and Materials

Achieving four years of consecutive growth is a testament to our team’s dedication to excellence and our ability to meet the evolving needs of our customers.” — Charles Munson, CEO of NovaCentrix

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NovaCentrix , a global leader in conductive inks and materials innovation, is proud to announce its fourth consecutive year of sales growth. This milestone reflects the company’s unwavering commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions to its customers and driving innovation in the printed and flexible electronics industry.Over the past four years, NovaCentrix has seen consistent increases in sales across its product portfolio, driven by the growing adoption of its industry-leading Metalon® conductive inks , and nanoparticles . The company's success can be attributed to:- Relentless Innovation Enabling Entry to New Markets: Development of new formulations, such as gold inks, reflective silver inks, and fine line screen inks, which enable advanced applications in emerging markets, including medical devices, wearables, and anti-counterfeit features for enhanced security.- Customer-Centric Approach: Partnering closely with customers to provide tailored solutions that meet specific technical challenges, ensuring success from prototyping to production.- Global Expansion: Increased adoption of NovaCentrix products globally, with products shipped to 40 countries in 6 different continents."Achieving four years of consecutive growth is a testament to our team’s dedication to excellence and our ability to meet the evolving needs of our customers," said Charles Munson, CEO of NovaCentrix. "We are proud to be at the forefront of innovation in conductive inks and materials, and we look forward to building on this success by continuing to deliver high-value solutions to our partners around the world."NovaCentrix's recent product launches, including the Metalon Ultra line of high-performance inks, have expanded the company’s capabilities to serve a broader range of industries. These advanced formulations deliver superior conductivity, printability, and compatibility with diverse substrates, reinforcing NovaCentrix’s position as the partner of choice for next-generation electronics manufacturing.Looking ahead, NovaCentrix remains committed to driving growth by investing in R&D, expanding its product portfolio, and fostering collaborations that push the boundaries of what’s possible in printed and flexible electronics.About NovaCentrixNovaCentrix is a leader in printed electronics manufacturing, offering innovative conductive inks, nanoparticles, and unparalleled technical expertise. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, NovaCentrix empowers its customers to develop and manufacture cutting edge printed and flexible electronics solutions with speed, efficiency, and sustainability.For more information, visit www.novacentrix.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.