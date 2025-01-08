CARE Court Launches In San Luis Obispo County, California

The County of San Luis Obispo Behavioral Health Department implemented the Community Assistance, Recovery, and Empowerment (CARE) Court on December 1, 2024. CARE Court is a program established under California’s CARE Act to support unhoused individuals with schizophrenia and other psychotic disorders.

