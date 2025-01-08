Silvercrest Asset Management Announces New Partners

NEW YORK, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) is proud to announce that Kate Burns, Lorena Cardenas, Ted Moore, Judy Morrill, and Carolin Newland have been promoted to Partner at Silvercrest.

Each of these new partners has demonstrated exceptional work over many years and has shown steadfast dedication to our firm, its principles, and our clients’ success. We are grateful for their contribution and confident in their continued influence as leaders within Silvercrest.

About our new partners:

Kate Burns is a Director and Portfolio Manager for families and individuals. Ms. Burns joined Silvercrest in 2015 as a result of the firm’s acquisition of Jamison, Eaton and Wood, where she was a Vice President with responsibilities including equity research and portfolio management for high net worth and institutional clients. Ms. Burns has a depth of investment experience spanning over 25 years. Her experience encompasses portfolio management for institutional and individual investors, as well as securities analysis across asset classes including fixed income as well as domestic and international equities. Ms. Burns received a BA from the University of Pennsylvania in International Relations and an MBA from Drexel University. She is a member of the CFA Institute as well as the New York Society of Security Analysts.

Lorena Cardenas is a Director and Compliance Officer. Ms. Cardenas joined Silvercrest in 2018 from Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C., a specialized private equity firm, where she was a Vice President and Compliance Officer. Prior to that, Ms. Cardenas was an Associate Director and Compliance Officer at MacKay Shields LLC supporting the Fixed Income, Muni and Operations groups. Ms. Cardenas has over 14 years of investment advisory compliance experience and holds a B.A. in Political Science and Spanish American Literature from New York University.

Ted Moore, CFA is a Director and Portfolio Manager for families, individuals, and institutions. Mr. Moore works closely with clients and assists with research coverage responsibilities for Silvercrest’s external investments, including public equity strategies, private equity funds, and hedge funds. Prior to joining Silvercrest, Mr. Moore was an Associate Portfolio Manager at AllianceBernstein LP (“AB”) in New York for several of the firm’s U.S. Equity Strategies. Mr. Moore began his career in the operations group at Tudor Investment Corporation. A native of Richmond, Virginia, Mr. Moore attended Washington & Lee University where he graduated with a B.S. in Business Administration. Mr. Moore is a member of the Board of Trustees and the Finance Committee for the Children’s Museum of Richmond as well as the Alumni Board for St. Christopher’s School.

Judy B. Morrill is a Managing Director and Portfolio Manager for families and individuals. Ms. Morrill has over 35 years of investment experience. Prior to joining Silvercrest, she was a Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager at Highmount Capital, where she managed equity and balanced portfolios for high-net-worth families. Preceding Highmount Capital, she served as a Senior Portfolio/Relationship Manager at Brown Brothers Harriman and worked with wealthy individuals, family offices, and non-profit institutions. Ms. Morrill began her career as a member of the Personal Asset Management Division of The Bank of New York. She received an MBA in Finance from New York University Stern School of Business and a BA in Political Science and French from Hollins University. Ms. Morrill is a former member of the Board of Trustees, and President of the Hollins University Alumnae Association, and former Chairman of the Investment Committee for the Diocesan Investment Trust of the Episcopal Diocese of New York. She is a member of the Advisory Board for the Mercy College Women in Leadership program, and a Volunteer Instructor for Invest in Girls, a program of the Council for Economic Education.

Carolin M. Newland, CFA is a Director and Portfolio Manager for families and individuals. Prior to joining Silvercrest, Ms. Newland worked with ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families at Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. focusing on complex multi-asset class portfolios and financial planning. Ms. Newland holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in International Business and Finance from Berkeley College in New York City where she graduated Magna Cum Laude. A native of Sweden, Ms. Newland earned a certification in International Finance from Lund University. Ms. Newland is a CFA charterholder, and a member of the CFA Institute.

About Silvercrest Asset Management

Silvercrest was founded in April 2002 as an independent, employee-owned registered investment adviser. With offices in New York, Boston, Virginia, Atlanta, New Jersey, California and Wisconsin, Silvercrest provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. As of September 30, 2024, the firm reported assets under management of $35.1 billion.

Contact:

Richard R. Hough III

Chairman & CEO

212-649-0601

rhough@silvercrestgroup.com

