Definitive Healthcare to Present at the 27th Annual Needham Growth Conference

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Definitive Healthcare Corp. (“Definitive Healthcare”) (Nasdaq: DH), an industry leader in healthcare commercial intelligence, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Coop, and its Chief Financial Officer, Rick Booth, will present at the 27th Annual Needham Growth Conference.

The Definitive Healthcare presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, January 15, 2025, at 2:15 p.m. Eastern Time.

About Definitive Healthcare
At Definitive Healthcare, our mission is to transform data, analytics, and expertise into healthcare commercial intelligence. We help clients uncover the right markets, opportunities, and people, so they can shape tomorrow’s healthcare industry. Our SaaS products and solutions create new paths to commercial success in the healthcare market, so companies can identify where to go next. Learn more at definitivehc.com.

Investor Contact:
Brian Denyeau
ICR for Definitive Healthcare
brian.denyeau@icrinc.com
646-277-1251

Media Contact:
Bethany Swackhamer
bswackhamer@definitivehc.com


