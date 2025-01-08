Root, Inc. to Participate in the 27th Annual ICR Conference

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT), a leading technology company powering insurance solutions and the parent company of Root Insurance, today announced that the Company will participate in the 27th Annual ICR Conference taking place January 13 - 15, 2025 in Orlando, Florida.

Alex Timm, Co-Founder and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat on Monday, January 13, 2025 at 10:30 a.m. ET. A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available in the Events section of Root’s Investor Relations website . A replay will be available for a limited time following the presentation.

The ICR Conference brings together public and private company leaders, institutional investors, sell-side analysts, investment bankers, private equity professionals, and select media to discuss consumer trends and evaluate public company performance.

About Root, Inc.

Founded in 2015 and based in Columbus, Ohio, Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. Root is revolutionizing insurance through data science and technology to provide consumers a personalized, easy, and fair experience. The Root app has more than 14 million app downloads and has collected nearly 30 billion miles of driving data to inform their insurance offerings.

For further information on Root, please visit root.com .

