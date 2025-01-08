Sleep Aids Market is Expected to Reach $111.92 Billion by 2030

The global sleep aids market size was valued at $59,815.10 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $111,920.10 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.9%.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global sleep aids market generated $59.8 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $111.9 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides detailed information on market dynamics, key segments, profit margins, gross investment, regional trends and competitive landscape. The Sleep Aids Market is witnessing significant growth as sleep disorders continue to affect millions worldwide, impacting both physical and mental health. Sleep aids encompass a diverse range of products and therapies designed to promote better sleep, including prescription medications, over-the-counter supplements, sleep tracking devices, and relaxation techniques. Factors such as high levels of stress, lifestyle changes, and the prevalence of sleep disorders like insomnia and sleep apnea contribute to the growing demand for sleep aids.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:The benefits of using sleep aid products, increasing disposable income and increasing geriatric and large population are driving the growth of the global sleep aid market. However, the side effects of sleeping pills on human health and the large number of side effects of the drug hinder the market to some extent. On the other hand, the markets of developing economies offer new opportunities in the coming years.Major market players covered in the report, such as -• Cadwell Industries, Inc.• Compumedics Limited• Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare Inc.• GlaxoSmithKline Plc• Merck& Co., Inc.• Natus Medical Inc.• Koninklijke Philips N.V.• PFIZER, INC.• Sanofi S.A.• SleepMed Inc.Key Benefits for Stakeholders -• The report provides quantitative analysis of market segments, current trends, strategies and potential of sleep aids market research to identify potential sleep aids market opportunities in genetics.• In-depth analysis of this sector helps identify current market opportunities.• Market analysis and information related to key drivers, restraints and opportunities are provided. • Porter's Five Forces Analysis identifies the capabilities of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profitable business decisions and strengthen the network of buyers.• The largest countries in each region are listed according to their contribution to the global market.• Focusing on market players makes benchmarking easier and provides a clear understanding of the current market situation.• The report includes regional and global sleep aids market analysis, key players, market segments, application areas and Market growth strategies.𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:Sleep aid products have gained popularity due to rise in the awareness about the ill-effects of sleep disorders on human health and the advancement in sleep aids technology that help to enhance the effectiveness of the product to treat sleep disorders. These products in the form of drugs and devices are used to improve the quality of sleep of the patient. Moreover, these help in the diagnosis and treatment of sleep disorders such as insomnia, narcolepsy, and sleepwalking.TABLE OF CONTENT -CHAPTER 1 - INTRODUCTION:1.1. Report description1.2. Key market segments1.3. List of key players profiled in the report1.4. Research methodology1.4.1. Secondary research1.4.2. Primary research1.4.3. Analyst tools & modelsCHAPTER 2 - EXECUTIVE SUMMARY:2.1. Key findings of the study2.2. CXO PerspectiveCHAPTER 3 - MARKET OVERVIEW:3.1. Market Definition and Scope3.2. Key Findings3.2.1. Top investment pockets3.2.2. Top winning strategies3.3. Market Share Analysis/Top Player Positioning3.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis3.5. Market Dynamics3.5.1. Drivers3.5.2. Restraints3.5.3. Opportunities…3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the marketThe sleep aids market is segmented based on product, sleep disorder, and region. By product, the market is segmented into mattresses and pillows, sleep labs, medications and sleep apnea devices. The pharmaceutical sector is further divided into prescription drugs and over-the-counter (OTC) drugs. Depending on the sleep disorder, it is divided into insomnia, sleep apnea, restless legs syndrome, narcolepsy, sleep walking, and other sleep disorders. Regionally, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:The sleep aids market is expected to witness a significant growth in the coming years. This market has gained interest of the healthcare and medical sectors owing to increased prevalence of hypertension throughout the globe. The sleep aids market is expected to witness a significant growth in the coming years. This market has gained interest of the healthcare and medical sectors owing to increased prevalence of hypertension throughout the globe. Furthermore, the global sleep aids market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region. leading market players have been introducing various strategies to help enterprises move their on-premise models to on-demand models. 