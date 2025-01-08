Trinity Investors Celebrates Nuclein’s Dual FDA Clearance and CLIA Waiver for DASH® SARS-CoV-2 & Flu A/B Test

New DASH® Rapid PCR System Delivers Lab-Quality Results in 15 Minutes

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trinity Investors, a leading alternative asset management firm, proudly announces a significant milestone achieved by portfolio company Nuclein, LLC, a pioneer in rapid, point-of-care molecular diagnostics.

Nuclein has secured U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance and a Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) waiver for its DASH® SARS-CoV-2 & Flu A/B Test, designed for use on the groundbreaking DASH® Rapid PCR System.

The DASH® Rapid PCR System delivers lab-quality, point-of-care PCR results in 15 minutes. With a speed that is typically only available with antigen tests, the DASH® Rapid PCR System was designed to offer low-cost, highly sensitive and specific results, with robust multiplexing across various sample types, and requires less than one minute of hands-on time.

“We’re proud to stand alongside Nuclein as they bring this breakthrough technology to life,” said Sanjay Chandra, Managing Partner, Trinity Investors. “The company is transforming diagnostic testing making it easier for healthcare providers to deliver fast, accurate results when they are needed most. It is exactly the kind of innovation and real-world impact we are passionate about supporting at Trinity Investors.”

Nuclein is working to expand its test menu to include other upper respiratory infections, STI testing, and many other tests that will be uniquely valuable when run on a rapid, low-cost, point-of-care testing platform.

Since its founding in 2017, Nuclein has raised approximately $50 million, with Trinity Investors leading its capital efforts.

About Trinity Investors

Trinity Investors is an alternative asset management firm providing world-class experience for individuals seeking above-average risk adjusted returns through direct investment in real estate and operating companies. Founded in 1999 with offices in Texas and Colorado, Trinity has invested $2.0B+ of equity into $6.0B+ of commercial real estate and traditional private equity portfolio companies. Currently, the firm’s portfolio consists of 160 commercial real estate assets and 19 operating companies or platforms.

About Nuclein

Nuclein, LLC is an Austin, Texas-based company founded in 2017 with a vision to enable simple, affordable, rapid, and accurate testing for everyone. Its DASH® Rapid PCR System runs the FDA-cleared and CLIA-waived DASH® SARS-CoV-2 & Flu A/B Test and delivers lab-quality, point-of-care PCR results in 15 minutes. With a speed that is typically only available with antigen tests, the DASH® Rapid PCR System was designed to offer low-cost, highly sensitive and specific results, with robust multiplexing across various sample types, and requires less than one minute of hands-on time. Nuclein has raised approximately $50 million to date, led by private equity firm Trinity Investors.

