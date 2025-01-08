Vacancy Announcement - Term Law Clerk to United States District Judge Daniel M. Traynor

VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT: No. 25-01

Position: Term Law Clerk to United States District Judge Daniel M. Traynor

Location: Bismarck, North Dakota

Starting Salary Range: $73,939–$105,383 (current JSP 11–13 range)

Closing Date: Open until filled, priority consideration given to application received by January 31, 2025

Position Summary

The position of Term Law Clerk to Judge Daniel M. Traynor is for a two-year term beginning in August 2026 and ending in August 2028. The position is located in the Chambers of Judge Traynor in Bismarck, North Dakota. Principal duties of the position include:

Research substantive issues of federal and state law;

Draft legal memoranda, opinions, and orders;

Prepare the Judge for hearings, trials, or mediations;

Assist the Judge with case management;

Generally provide legal counsel and support to the Judge; and

Exhibit the highest standards of excellence and integrity.

Qualifications

A successful applicant will have excellent academic credentials from an ABA-accredited law school, strong research and exceptional writing skills, and adherence to the Rules of Professional Conduct, the Judicial canons, and rules regarding confidentiality as applied to judicial law clerks. Applicants must be a United States citizen or a lawful permanent resident seeking citizenship. A successful applicant will exhibit, at all times and to all persons, a courteous, professional, and cooperative attitude and a self-imposed standard of integrity and excellence.

In addition to these qualifications, a successful applicant should demonstrate one or more of the following:

Standing within the upper third of the applicant’s law school class;

Experience on the editorial board of a law review or moot court board;

Graduation from an accredited school with an LLM degree;

Other proficiency in legal studies, including:

Publication of a noteworthy article in a law school student publication or other scholarly publication; Special high-level honors for academic excellence in law school, such as election to the Order of the Coif or the Order of Barristers; Winning of a moot court or trial advocacy competition or membership on a moot court or trial advocacy team that represented the law school in competition with other law schools;

Prior judicial clerkship experience; or

One or more years of experience as a practicing attorney.

This list is not all-inclusive. Applicants should include relevant experience that demonstrate legal proficiency.

Salary and Benefits

The actual pay level will be established on the basis of the successful applicant’s qualifications and experience. The position does not carry tenure rights of positions in the competitive Civil Service. Other federal government benefits (e.g., holidays, life and health insurance, and Health Savings Accounts) are applicable. The position is subject to mandatory Electronic Funds Transfer (direct deposit) of net pay.

Background Investigation Requirements

The selectee considered for this position is required to undergo an FBI Background Check and/or Investigation and social media inquiry as a condition of employment. The selectee may be appointed provisionally, and retention will depend upon favorable suitability determination of the background investigation.

Miscellaneous

The United States District Court is an equal Opportunity Employer (EEO) and has adopted an Employment Dispute resolution Plan. Additional EEO information is available from the Office of the Clerk of Court. All applications will be maintained in strict confidence. Only the hiring

authority will have knowledge of the applicant’s identity. Only candidates selected for an interview will be contacted.

Application Procedure

Qualified persons are invited to submit:

Cover letter

Résumé

Completed application for judicial branch employment, form AO-78 (available at http://www.uscourts.gov/forms/AO078.pdf)

Writing sample

Undergraduate and law school academic transcripts

Three professional or academic references

A maximum of three letters of recommendation may be submitted but are not required

Submit application materials to ndd_jobs@ndd.uscourts.gov in PDF format only.