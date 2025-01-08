HouseWorks Completes Two Acquisitions in Mass. Marking a Significant Increase in Existing Geographic Presence  

Company continues commitment to growth and partnering with local leaders in core regions

BOSTON, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HouseWorks Holdings, LLC (the “Company”), one of the nation’s leading personal care services companies, announces its partnership with two well-established Massachusetts-based home care organizations: O’Connell Care at Home and Best Home Care. These acquisitions reflect the Company’s ongoing commitment to expanding its home care presence in a core market by partnering with reputable, founder-owned organizations that are highly regarded in their communities and maintain strong relationships with regional payors.

Based in the Springfield, Mass., region, O’Connell Care at Home has been a community leader serving multiple counties in Western Massachusetts for over 40 years. This partnership will strengthen operations for HouseWorks in a region that is historically challenging to staff while enabling expanded support for the consumers they serve.

“O’Connell Care at Home has been a cornerstone provider in the Western Massachusetts communities for the past 40 years, and we are excited to partner with such a respected organization,” said Jon Fradin, HouseWorks EVP, Corporate Development.

"We chose to partner with HouseWorks because of their proven track record in preserving and expanding the values and quality care that O’Connell Care at Home has built over the last four decades,” said Fran O'Connell, founder and CEO of O'Connell Care at Home. "HouseWorks was the clear choice to ensure our employees and the consumers we serve would continue to have access to the high-quality care O’Connell has provided.”

Best Home Care has been providing vital home-based care to the Greater Boston area for over 25 years, becoming a pillar in the local Wakefield, Mass., community. When selecting a partner for their business, the founders of Best Home Care were highly selective. They recognized HouseWorks’ exceptional reputation for quality and care across its brands, combined with its historical Boston roots, which made the decision to partner with HouseWorks straightforward and aligned with their values.

“I have had the privilege of knowing the founders of O’Connell Care at Home and Best Home Care since I started in the industry over 25 years ago, and I couldn’t be more excited to partner with such reputable providers in Massachusetts,” said Mike Trigilio, CEO of HouseWorks. “These partnerships reinforce HouseWorks’ position as the ‘partner of choice’ across our markets, creating an ideal home for the businesses we acquire and their legacy of care.”

These transactions mark the Company’s second and third acquisitions in Massachusetts for a total of eleven completed transactions since the Company’s partnership with InTandem Capital in December 2022.

About HouseWorks:

For more than 20 years, HouseWorks has provided older adults and their families the highest standard of dependable in-home care. HouseWorks’ proprietary BetterCare at HomeTM approach leverages personalized care services and innovative technology to guide the work of its caregivers as it helps seniors stay safe, comfortable, and engaged in their life – at home. HouseWorks is a leading provider of home care serving clients across Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New York, and Pennsylvania.













HouseWorks Contact: Justin Carr HouseWorks, LLC Chief of Staff (603) 661-2173 justin.carr@house-works.com

