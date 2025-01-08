Submit Release
Minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee, December 17-18, 2024

January 08, 2025

Minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee, December 17-18, 2024

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday released the minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee meeting that was held on December 17â€“18, 2024.

Minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee
December 17â€“18, 2024: HTML | PDF

