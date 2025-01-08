Ascendant Announces Leadership Transition: Shemina Jiwani Appointed as CEO

Submit Release
Ascendant Appoints New CEO: Shemina Jiwani to Lead Next Phase of Growth

TORONTO, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascendant, a leading provider of international payment solutions, has announced a change in its senior leadership. Shemina Jiwani has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately. In her new role, Shemina will oversee all strategic initiatives and operations, steering Ascendant into its next phase of innovation led growth.

Shemina’s promotion to CEO reflects her outstanding service and leadership within Ascendant, having served as Chief Operating Officer (COO) for the past six years. With a deep understanding of global financial markets, digital transformation, and the company’s operations, Shemina is uniquely positioned to drive Ascendant’s strategic objectives and strengthen its commitment to delivering exceptional value to customers and stakeholders.

“I am honored to step into this role and grateful for the trust placed in me by the Board,” said Shemina Jiwani. “Ascendant has an incredible team and a strong foundation. Together, we will focus on driving customer and stakeholder satisfaction through value delivery.”

The Ascendant Board of Directors expressed full confidence in Jiwani’s ability to lead the company to new heights. “We are excited to have Shemina Jiwani as our new CEO,” said Russell Fleischer, Chairman of Ascendant’s Board of Directors. “Shemina’s wealth of experience, combined with her passion for innovation and client-centric approach, makes her the ideal leader to help Ascendant achieve unprecedented success.”

As Ascendant navigates the rapidly evolving financial landscape, Shemina will work closely with the leadership team to enhance operational excellence, customer satisfaction, and market expansion. Her vision and expertise will play a pivotal role in positioning Ascendant as a forward-thinking leader in the global financial sector.

About Ascendant
Ascendant is a leading global payments provider, specializing in B2B, B2C, and financial institution cross-border payments. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with offices in the U.S., U.K., and India, Ascendant simplifies end-to-end payment processes, offering transparency and currency risk management through a 360-degree approach.

To learn more, visit www.ascendant.world.


Media Contact:
Viola Kwok
Marketing Manager
viola.kwok@ascendant.world

