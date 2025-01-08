Lieutenant Colonel Jennifer Pritzker Named as 2024 Philanthropist of the Year for Best in Biz Awards

Lt. Colonel Pritzker Earns Second Honor for 14th Annual Best in Biz Awards, Celebrating Top Companies and Professionals

Chicago, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAWANI Enterprises, Inc. is proud to announce that its Chairwoman, Lieutenant Colonel (IL) Jennifer N. Pritzker, IL ARNG (Retired), was named a Silver winner for the 14th Annual Best in Biz Awards’ Philanthropist of the Year in the Executive of the Year category. Lt. Colonel Pritzker, who received the Bronze award in 2023, was recognized for her exceptional social impact and dedication to societal causes. The award highlights her leadership in guiding company initiatives, charitable giving, funding, and employee matching programs that create meaningful, lasting contributions to communities in need.

The Best in Biz Awards is the only business awards program judged by independent panels of prominent writers and editors from top-tier publications. Judges award a score from 1 to 10, with 10 indicating an entry the judge deems worthy of a gold win, 9 indicating a silver contender, and 8 indicating an entry deserving a bronze award. The organization presented several awards within five categories including company, department/team, executive, product and crisis management/PR.

"I’m truly humbled and honored to be named the Best in Biz Awards’ 2023 Philanthropist of the Year for the second year in a row," said Lt. Colonel Pritzker. "This recognition highlights the ongoing commitment of our TAWANI Foundation and Pritzker Military Foundation to support a wide array of causes. Through our work, we’re proud to make a difference in areas such as military support, education, historic preservation, and cultural enrichment, helping organizations drive their missions forward."

Through the Pritzker Military Foundation and TAWANI Foundation, Lt. Colonel Pritzker has significantly impacted numerous organizations across the United States, donating millions to causes ranging from military education to environmental stewardship. Her philanthropic efforts extend globally, responding to crises like the tornado in Tennessee and supporting individuals affected by conflict in Ukraine. Lt. Colonel Pritzker's life and work exemplify a profound commitment to integrity and societal betterment, driven by her belief in creating enduring value in every enterprise she undertakes.

Lt. Colonel Jennifer Pritzker served in the U.S. Army, U.S. Army Reserve, and the Illinois Army National Guard for nearly three decades. A historian, businesswoman, investor, developer, and philanthropist, she founded TAWANI Enterprises in 1994. Through a dynamic portfolio of brands, including the Pritzker Military Museum & Library, and not-for-profit interests, TAWANI Enterprises aims not just to grow value for itself but to create things of value shared and enjoyed by its fellow citizens into the future.

To view the complete list of the Best in Biz Awards honorees, please visit their website.

###

About TAWANI Enterprises

A visionary umbrella organization with an entrepreneurial outlook, TAWANI Enterprises has a private equity portfolio of startup and mature innovative companies in various industries; and not-for-profit interests. The company offers back-office services to all internal owned companies, including TAWANI Property Management, TAWANI Foundation, Pritzker Military Foundation, Master Wings Publishing, TAWANI Ventures, Mission94 Firearms Education Center and Aurum Trading, a coins and precious medals maker. All investments, for profit and not-for-profit, are based on TAWANI’s mission to create opportunities for growth and knowledge and to create things of shared value to be enjoyed by citizens into the future. For more information, visit http://www.tawanienterprises.com

Attachment

Erika Davis TAWANI Enterprises, Inc. 3123749354 erika.davis@tawani.net

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.