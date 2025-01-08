Trian Issues Open Letter to Solventum Shareholders

Despite Performance Declines Since Spinning Out of 3M, Trian Believes Solventum Has Potential to Drive Significant Improvements as a Standalone Company

If Solventum Can Restore Performance to Historical Levels, Trian Believes the Company’s Shares Could be Worth $140 by Year-End 2027 vs. its $69 Share Price Today

Trian Believes the Company Can Further Enhance Value Creation Through Improved Operating Performance, Portfolio Actions and Prudent Capital Allocation

NEW YORK, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trian Fund Management, L.P. (“Trian”), which beneficially owns ~5% of Solventum Corporation (NYSE: SOLV) (“Solventum” or the “Company”) and is the Company’s largest active shareholder, today released an open letter and slide deck outlining its views on performance and opportunities for value creation ahead of Solventum’s expected Long Range Plan (“LRP”) announcement in February.

The letter notes that Trian believes Solventum, formerly 3M’s Health Care division, owns high-quality businesses which delivered consistent performance for many years inside of 3M. Trian believes Solventum’s separation from 3M should enable it to deliver even better performance as a focused, independent company.

Trian believes Solventum’s separation is not living up to its potential, noting that the Company is performing at a much lower level today than it did inside of 3M. Prior to the spin, 3M research analysts, on average, estimated Solventum would be valued at $33 billion when it spun out of 3M, implying a share price more than double where Solventum’s shares are currently trading. Today, Solventum trades at a lower valuation multiple than each of its subsidiary peer groups, and it even trades at a significant discount to its former parent, 3M, despite Solventum having been 3M’s best performing business.

Given performance declines, Trian initiated dialogues with management and the board, noting that Solventum would benefit from increased engagement with Trian and other shareholders to assist in formulating a more ambitious plan to drive performance and value creation over the near, medium and long-term. To date, there has not been sufficient progress. Accordingly, Trian is releasing its letter to provide important context on the Company’s historical performance and spin-related opportunities to facilitate better discussion among shareholders, management and the board regarding performance expectations ahead of the Company’s LRP announcement. Trian appreciates that Solventum is a relatively new public company, but that makes it even more important for its leadership to act with urgency to reverse the declines and communicate a plan that appropriately reflects the potential of its businesses. Highlights from Trian’s letter include:

Solventum’s separation from 3M should enable significant performance improvements.

Solventum was 3M’s best performing business – it was consistently 3M’s fastest growth and highest margin division.

As an independent company, Trian believes Solventum should be able to perform even better than it did inside of 3M, as the division lacked focus inside of its former conglomerate parent, and it had to manage through large corporate cost allocations.

Similar to other spins, Solventum should be able to increase investments in growth and fund those investments with savings generated by right sizing its overhead structure and increasing focus and accountability throughout the organization.



Solventum has seen a major decline in performance since spinning out of 3M.

In a short period of time, Solventum went from consistently growing organically at a low-to-mid single digit rate at a mid-to-high 20% operating margin – to a business that is barely growing today at a low-20% operating margin, despite its core end markets continuing to perform well.

Today, Solventum’s growth and margins are at historic lows, and the Company has not created an expectation for meaningful improvements going forward.

The expected decline in Solventum’s profit margins is nearly unprecedented.

Trian analyzed comparable mid-to-large cap spins over the past decade. The average mid-to-large cap spin delivered approximately +125bps and +160bps of margin expansion , respectively, in the first and third full year following separation compared to the standalone pro forma adjusted margins disclosed pre-spin. Spins at the 75th percentile delivered +240bps and +300bps of margin expansion over those same periods.

, respectively, in the first and third full year following separation compared to the standalone pro forma adjusted margins disclosed pre-spin. Spins at the 75th percentile delivered +240bps and +300bps of margin expansion over those same periods. Consensus estimates (albeit not Company guidance) expect Solventum’s margins to decline by (425bps) in its first full standalone year, which would make it a bottom decile performer.

Some have suggested Solventum’s step-down in performance will result in an extremely low bar and easily allow the Company to “beat” on earnings expectations over time.

Solventum’s performance decline has gone beyond the scope of 3M spin-related headwinds and appropriate layers of conservatism. Great companies drive businesses forward and set conservative guidance in that context.

The purpose of the spin was to further improve performance – not take a major and prolonged step backwards.

Solventum must outline a LRP that restores performance to historical levels and beyond.

Over any reasonable multi-year time period (3, 5, 10, 20 years), the business grew 3% to 4% organically at a 26%-27% EBIT margin inside of 3M.

Trian believes historical performance levels and spin-related opportunities should help frame the goal posts for Solventum’s operating targets and broader strategy.

By restoring performance to historical levels, Trian believes Solventum’s shares could be worth $140 by year-end 2027 (see page 14 of Trian’s slide deck for details).



Simplifying Solventum’s portfolio can further enhance the value creation opportunity.

Three of the Company’s four reporting segments are strategically and operationally distinct from its core MedSurg segment. Combined, these businesses represent approximately 45% of the Company’s sales: Dental Solutions, Health Info Systems, and Purification & Filtration.

Reducing portfolio complexity can improve focus and execution at the remaining businesses.

While non-core, Trian believes each of these businesses is highly valuable and likely worth a substantially higher valuation multiple than where Solventum trades today.

Divestitures could accelerate Solventum’s deleveraging and enable value-enhancing capital allocation decisions including dividends, share repurchases and bolt-on M&A.

Trian’s full letter and accompanying slides are available to view online at: https://trianpartners.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/01/2025-01-08-SOLV-Shareholder-Letter-Release.pdf

About Trian Fund Management, L.P.

Founded in 2005, Trian Fund Management, L.P. (“Trian”) is a multi-billion dollar investment management firm. Trian is a highly engaged shareowner that combines concentrated public equity ownership with operational expertise. Leveraging the 50+ years’ operating experience of our Founding Partners, Nelson Peltz and Peter May, Trian seeks to invest in high quality but undervalued and underperforming public companies and to work collaboratively with management teams and boards to help companies execute operational and strategic initiatives designed to drive long-term sustainable earnings growth for the benefit of all shareholders.

