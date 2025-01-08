TWO ERVIN COHEN & JESSUP PARTNERS RECOGNIZED AS “INSPIRATIONAL WOMEN” BY THE LOS ANGELES TIMES

Joan Velazquez Julie Zaligson

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP announced today that Partners Joan Velazquez and Julie Zaligson have been recognized by the Los Angeles Times as “Inspirational Women Forum & Awards” nominees, highlighted in a special supplement, Inspirational Women Magazine. The publication highlights “an extraordinary group of women who are driving change and shaping the future,” states the publisher.As Partner and Co-chair of the Firm’s Real Estate practice, Joan Velazquez “is a leading real estate attorney known for her strategic approach to complex transactions,” states the editor. “Representing clients across diverse projects - including office buildings, industrial parks and hotels - she balances legal risk with business opportunity. Velazquez structures partnerships, joint ventures and capital arrangements, having closed over a billion dollars in financing transactions. She recently secured a $100-million line of credit, structured a $36.8-million loan defeasance and facilitated major acquisitions and developments across California and beyond.” The profile continues that Velazquez mentors young attorneys at the firm and works to support affordable housing initiatives.Velazquez was recently recognized as a 2024 Commercial Real Estate Visionary by the Los Angeles Times and named as one of the Top 100 Lawyers by Los Angeles Business Journal.Partner “Julie Zaligson is an adept real estate attorney representing a spectrum of clients - from national investment firms to mid-sized operators - in areas including commercial, industrial, healthcare, charter schools and multifamily real estate. She provides counsel on purchases, sales, joint ventures and financing, consistently aligning legal solutions with her clients’ strategic goals. Among her standout achievements, Zaligson managed the $92-million acquisition and financing of a major office building in Aliso Viejo, California and oversaw a $55-million industrial conversion project in Gardena, California. Her expertise spans several states and includes notable transactions in office, retail and multifamily properties.”Zaligson was recognized by Lawdragon 500 X – The Next Generation in 2023 and 2024 as the next generation of legal talent.

