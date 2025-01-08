Asia-Pacific Naval Officers engage in dialogue on naval warfare

The symposium featured presentations, case studies, and group exercises designed to address the complexities of naval warfare. Key themes included the application of IHL or LOAC in naval operations, the distinction between maritime law enforcement and armed conflict, and the humanitarian implications of naval operations. These themes were further explored through focused presentations and syndicate discussions on specific topics such as the legal framework for naval warfare, maritime targeting, surface warfare, undersea warfare, the economic dimensions of naval warfare, and the future of naval warfare.

Participants included senior naval officers from Australia, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Canada, China, Fiji, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Maldives, New Zealand, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, the Philippines, the Republic of Korea, Timor-Leste, the United States of America, and Vietnam.

The Chief of Indonesian Navy Admiral Muhammad Ali underlined that the strategic context that brings everyone together could not be overstated given Asia-Pacific region’s emergence as the center of gravity of the maritime world. He hoped that the event would provide the framework for how to operate, to cooperate, and to maintain regional stability even in times of tension.

“The Indonesian Navy recognizes that our maritime security is inherently linked to regional security. No nation can ensure maritime security alone. It requires partnership, understanding, collaboration, and shared commitment to international law and norms. As naval personnel, we represent the front line of maritime security and defense in our region. I believe we share the understanding that professional naval forces must operate with precision, responsibility, and full awareness of legal frameworks. The peer-to-peer learning that will take place here is invaluable. Your collective experience and expertise will enrich our discussions and strengthen our regional maritime community,” he stated.

Minister of Defence Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin emphasized that all nations must recognize that their military capabilities are not only intended to defend national interests but also to uphold and respect international law, especially in situations involving armed conflict at sea and that the development of naval power is underpinned by the spirit of promoting peace, security, and stability, and working together to build a more just, prosperous, and harmonious civilisation.

"In our unwavering pursuit of global harmony, Indonesia is committed to deepening inclusive dialogue and concrete collaboration, upholding international law, and respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations, as enshrined in the United Nations Charter. Indonesia advocates that all parties must ensure that, should military operations at sea be necessary, even during conflict, they must respect international law, international customs, humanitarian principles, and agreements such as the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), the Geneva Conventions, the San Remo Manual, and the principle of neutrality in naval warfare," he said.

“Through peer exchange and dialogue, this Symposium will enable naval officers to identify practical measures that reduce humanitarian risks in naval operations while enhancing their understanding of international law,” said ICRC Head of Regional Delegation for Indonesia and Timor-Leste Vincent Ochilet. “By fostering awareness and collaboration, we aim to motivate participants to further integrate the international humanitarian law into their operational practices, ensuring that maritime security and humanitarian concerns are simultaneously addressed.”

The symposium also serves as a platform for enhancing dialogue between the ICRC and regional naval forces. Previous iterations of the Symposium took place, among others, in Kuala Lumpur, Colombo, and Beijing. In 2016, the Indonesian Navy and the ICRC also co-organized an Asia-Pacific Workshop on the Law of Armed Conflict at Sea in Surabaya.