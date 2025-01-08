Brane Audio Announces Brane X Availability in the UK

The UK availability marks Brane Audio’s first step into global markets

Austin, TX, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brane Audio , an Austin-based sound technology company, is thrilled to announce the long-awaited launch of Brane X in the UK market, effective today on braneaudio.com. The UK launch marks the company’s first venture into international markets, setting the stage for global expansion.

Since debuting at CES in 2023 and becoming commercially available in the United States in early 2024, Brane X has been critically acclaimed by WIRED , TIME , and more. As the first portable speaker featuring a true subwoofer built-in, it delivers 10x the sub-bass of any competitor in its class.

“One of the questions we hear most often is about international availability, and it’s a testament to how eager people are to experience the Brane X firsthand,” said Joe Pinkerton, CEO and co-founder of Brane Audio. “Our team is working tirelessly to make the Brane X available across the world and we’re thrilled to showcase our innovation at CES 2025 again so more people can hear the difference in person.”

UK consumers can purchase the Brane X exclusively through the company’s website, braneaudio.com , during the initial rollout phase. Shipping is free until February 1, 2025. Following the UK launch, Brane also plans to expand into Asia, Canada, Mexico, and the EU in 2025.

Attendees of CES are invited to experience the Brane X firsthand with live demos in Room 29-127 at The Venetian until January 10. Private demos can be reserved by contacting press@braneaudio.com .

U.S.-based customers can purchase the Brane X at Brane Audio’s flagship store in Austin, online at braneaudio.com , or through Amazon Prime for $499.

About Brane Audio

Brane Audio is a sound technology company that is unlocking a radically new experience of sound. The company’s flagship product, Brane X, is the first mobile speaker in its size class with a true subwoofer built-in. Brane's breakthrough Repel-Attract Driver (RAD) delivers a 10x increase in sub-bass without any sacrifice in size or power consumption. RAD represents the most commercially significant innovation in audio driver technology in a century and breaks Hofmann’s Iron Law by using a proprietary array of permanent magnets to cancel internal air pressure forces. This novel force cancellation design allows Brane speakers to be compact, efficient, and capable of producing deeper bass than any comparable speaker on the market. Brane was founded in 2015 and is proudly based in the live music capital of Austin, Texas. Our team of engineers and scientists works tirelessly to push the boundaries of sound with an unrelenting commitment to invention and scientific curiosity.

To learn more, please visit www.braneaudio.com .

Gabby Ferguson Brane Audio (309)202-0670 gabby@braneaudio.com

