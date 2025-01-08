Iterate.ai Partners with jp.ik to Bring Secure AI Solutions to the Global Education Market

The collaboration democratizes access to private LLM and AI assistant technology—transforming learning environments across jp.ik's global education network

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iterate.ai , whose AI solutions enable enterprises to build production-ready applications and ready-to-use products for private AI requirements and the AI PC era, today announced a strategic partnership with jp.ik , a global leader in educational technology solutions. Through this collaboration, Iterate.ai’s Generate platform will be included within jp.ik’s comprehensive educational technology ecosystem—bringing secure, private AI capabilities to students and educators across more than 100 countries.

“Our new partnership with jp.ik is a significant step in bringing secure AI technology to classrooms worldwide,” said Jon Nordmark, CEO, Iterate.ai. “By combining Generate’s offline-capable, private AI technology with jp.ik’s extensive global education reach, we’re creating new possibilities for AI-enhanced learning in environments where traditional cloud-based AI solutions aren’t viable.”

Generate’s integration within jp.ik’s educational technology network will provide institutions with secure, private AI capabilities that operate entirely on local PCs, tablets, and other devices. The solution enables powerful document analysis, content generation, and AI-assisted learning tools while ensuring student data remains private and secure. Generate’s ability to function without internet connectivity also makes these advanced AI capabilities accessible to educational institutions in regions with limited connectivity.

“The integration of Iterate.ai’s Generate platform aligns with our mission of making transformative technology accessible to all,” said Jorge Castilho, Product and Solutions Director of jp.ik. “This partnership enhances our ability to deliver cutting-edge AI capabilities while maintaining our commitment to security, privacy, and equal access to educational technology.”

The companies will showcase their integrated solutions at Bett 2025 —held January 22-24 at ExCel London—where education industry attendees can experience firsthand how private AI technology is reshaping educational possibilities.

About Iterate.ai

Iterate.ai is at the forefront of empowering businesses with state-of-the-art AI solutions, like Generate and its AI low code platform, Interplay. Interplay is cloud-agnostic and can run AI on the edge and in secure private environments. With six patents granted (including “drag-and-drop AI”) and nearly a dozen more pending, Iterate.ai’s platform offers corporate innovators a low-risk, speedy, and systematic way to scale in-house, near-term digital innovation initiatives. With its largest offices in San Jose, CA and Denver, CO, Iterate.ai has a global presence with other offices in North America (Texas, Washington, Arizona), Europe (Stockholm), and Asia (India, Sri Lanka, Singapore).

About jp.ik

JP inspiring knowledge (jp.ik), as its name suggests, is fully committed to inspire, be inspired and spread knowledge. Innovation is at the forefront of jp.ik’s creations. JP inspiring knowledge strives for continuous improvement with a strong emphasis in social corporate responsibility.

Founded in 2008 by two visionary brothers in Portugal, jp.ik quickly became one of the leaders in the edtech ecosystem worldwide. Ever since then, jp.ik has established itself as a global benchmark on educational and human development technologies, standing out as one of the most successful and respected Edtech companies both nationally and internationally.

As demonstrated throughout our projects around the world, sustainable and inclusive human development has been jp.ik longstanding commitment driven and upheld by the team’s passion, adaptability and ever evolving approach.

Iterate.ai Contact

Kyle Peterson

kyle@clementpeterson.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.