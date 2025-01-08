TWO SKLAR KIRSH ATTORNEYS RECOGNIZED AS “INSIPIRATIONAL WOMEN” BY THE LOS ANGELES TIMES

Jennifer Borow Katy Conroy

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- California law firm Sklar Kirsh LLP announced today that Jennifer Borow and Katy Conroy have been recognized by Los Angeles Times as “Inspirational Women Forum & Awards” nominees, highlighted in a special supplement, Inspirational Women Magazine. The publication highlights “an extraordinary group of women who are driving change and shaping the future,” states the publisher.“Jennifer Borow is a member of the firm’s Corporate practice, bringing over three decades of transactional law experience,” the editor states. “She represents a diverse range of businesses and business owners across industries such as financial services, media, entertainment and telecommunications, restaurants and hospitality, retail, industrial manufacturing, supply chain, agriculture and real estate. Borow has extensive expertise in structuring and negotiating complex strategic transactions, including acquisitions and dispositions of business assets. She is skilled in the formation, capitalization and governance of various business entities, including joint ventures, partnerships and limited liability companies.” The feature notes Borow’s precision and attention to detail and her unwavering commitment to her clients.Katy Conroy’s practice focuses on corporate and real estate transactions. “With over a decade of experience in mergers and acquisitions, real estate capital markets and fund formation, she has become a sought-after advisor for complex deals,” according to the profile. “Conroy advises clients on structuring, negotiating and executing transactions across industries, with a particular focus on equity investments, syndications and joint ventures. Her recent work includes leading high-profile transactions for major real estate projects and fund formations.” The publication highlights that Conroy’s expertise and pragmatism make her a leader in corporate and real estate law.

