MDC reports 10,071 deer taken during alternative methods portion

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) shows deer hunters in Missouri harvested 10,071 deer during the alternative methods portion of firearms deer season, Dec. 28 – Jan. 7. Of the 10,071 deer harvested, 2,765 were antlered bucks, 1,072 were button bucks, and 6,234 were does.

Top harvest counties were Franklin with 223 deer harvested, Pike with 209, and Macon with 207.

The harvest total for last year’s alternative methods portion was 12,496.

For current ongoing preliminary harvest totals by season, county, and type of deer, visit the MDC website at extra.mdc.mo.gov/widgets/harvest_table/.

For harvest summaries from past years, visit mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/deer/deer-reports/deer-harvest-summaries.

Deer hunting continues with archery season running through Jan. 15.

Find more information on deer hunting online at mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/deer and from MDC’s 2024 Fall Deer & Turkey Hunting Regulations and Information booklet, available online and where permits are sold. 

