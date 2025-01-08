NXT LAWSUIT DEADLINE: Nextracker Investors Should Contact Block & Leviton By February 25th To Join Securities Fraud Lawsuit

BOSTON, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton announces that a securities fraud lawsuit has been filed against Nextracker Inc. (Nasdaq: NXT) and certain of its executives. Investors who have lost money in their Nextracker Inc. investment should contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://blockleviton.com/cases/nxt.

The Nextracker class action lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the impact of project delays on Nextracker's business, financial results, and prospects was far more severe than represented to investors; (ii) permitting and interconnection delays had materially impaired Nextracker's ability to convert backlog into revenue at historical conversion rates; (iii) Nextracker had been unable to offset the negative impact from project delays through increased client demand and the purported ability to pull forward its other projects in the manner represented by defendants; (iv) Nextracker did not possess the competitive advantages which purportedly shielded it from industry-wide headwinds or the ability to effectively offset the adverse effects of project delays as claimed by defendants; and (v) consequently, defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about Nextracker's business, financial results, and prospects.

Anyone who purchased Nextracker Inc. common stock between February 1, 2024 and August 1, 2024 and has seen their shares fall may be eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff is February 25, 2025. A class has not yet been certified, and until a certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website, by email at shareholders@blockleviton.com, or by phone at (888) 256-2510.

If you have non-public information about Nextracker Inc., you should consider assisting in our investigation or working with our attorneys to file a report with the Securities Exchange Commission under their whistleblower program. Whistleblowers who provide original information to the SEC may receive rewards of up to 30% of any successful recovery. For more information, contact Block & Leviton at whistleblowers@blockleviton.com or by phone at (888) 256-2510.

Block & Leviton is widely regarded as one of the leading securities class action firms in the country. Our attorneys have recovered billions of dollars for defrauded investors and are dedicated to obtaining significant recoveries on behalf of our clients through active litigation in the federal courts across the country. Many of the nation's top institutional investors hire us to represent their interests. You can learn more about us at our website, www.blockleviton.com, call (888) 256-2510 or email shareholders@blockleviton.com with any questions.

