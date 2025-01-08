Survey Highlights the Hopes and Concerns of Small Businesses Ahead of Trump’s Presidency

WASHINGTON, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) releases a survey of 2,700 of its members, garnering a unique understanding of the needs and concerns of the Hispanic small business community heading into the New Year.

Respondents identified as 44% Republican, 42% Democrat, and 14% Independent. A majority of respondents were Hispanic (83%) and were small business owners (87%).

When asked about the impact of President-elect Trump’s upcoming term, 68.67% of respondents believe Trump’s policies would improve the American economy. Similarly, 66.22% of respondents believe that Trump’s presidency will have a positive impact on their community and/or business.

However, respondents do have some reservations about the next four years. In fact, 61.11% of respondents believe that Trump’s immigration policies will negatively impact the American workforce. Additionally, 58.11% of respondents have doubts that domestic manufacturing can offset the cost of tariffs.

President-elect Trump’s most popular policy among respondents was the deportation of criminals, which was viewed as positive by 73.22% of respondents. This was followed by unleashing American energy (66.33%), Tax reform (66.33%), creating the Dept. of Gov. Efficiency (56.78%), easing environmental restrictions (52.89%) and tariffs on China (31.78%).

Some of President-elect Trump’s least popular policies among respondents were tariffs on Canada & Mexico (65.56%) and mass deportations (57.22%).

Among Trump’s most known priorities is cutting federal spending. When respondents were asked which programs to protect in the process, 87.89% of respondents said social security. Other programs that respondents believe should be protected include Medicare/Medicaid (63.22%), the Department of Education (68.44%) and the Environmental Protection Agency (55.89%).

When asked which policies the Trump Administration should tackle first, 69.33% of respondents said immigration and 66.11% said energy production and costs. Other policies that respondents believe should be a priority include deregulation (52.11%), tax reform (49.11%) and cutting government spending (43.78%).

Ultimately, 61.78% of respondents describe their sentiment heading into the new year as hopeful.

The poll surveyed more than 2,700 USHBC members nationwide from December 18th to January 2nd. For more detailed insights and to access the full poll results, please visit https://www.ushbc.com/membership-surveys . To become a USHBC member and participate in future surveys, visit: https://www.ushbc.com/join .

About the U.S. Hispanic Business Council:

The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC), the leading advocate for America’s Hispanic business community, founded by Javier Palomarez . As a 501(c)6 non-profit and non-partisan organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in both the public and private sectors, ensuring fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics, and giving Hispanics a voice in the national dialogue. Dedicated to promoting the growth and success of Hispanic businesses across the nation, the USHBC empowers Hispanic entrepreneurs through advocacy, research, and community engagement.

Katherine O'Hara

kohara@oharaproject.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7eb07a2c-da1b-4f9e-829d-1ab5f1fc8477

