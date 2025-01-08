Ventilation Grills Market Growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2022 to 2031, Material: Plastic Metal Wood.

This detailed study serves as a valuable resource for stakeholders & investors seeking to understand the evolving landscape of the ventilation grills market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research titled, “Global Ventilation Grills Market,” the market was valued at $367.70 million in 2021 and is projected to reach $543.3 million by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% from 2022 to 2031.Ventilation grills are essential components of ventilation systems used in residential, commercial, and industrial buildings. These grills are primarily segmented by material into three categories: plastic, metal, and wood. Among these, metal ventilation grills accounted for the largest market share in 2021. The extensive usage of metal grills in commercial and industrial settings due to their durability and efficiency contributed to their dominance. Additionally, the market is bifurcated by application into exhaust and air supply. The air supply segment generated higher revenue in 2021, driven by its widespread use in colder regions where efficient air circulation is critical.Download PDF Sample: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4067 The ventilation grills market is further segmented by end-user industries, which include residential and non-residential buildings. Growth in the residential real estate sector has been a significant driver for the market. However, factors such as fluctuating raw material prices and limited expenditure on ventilation systems in developing regions pose challenges to market expansion.In terms of regional performance, North America led the global ventilation grills market in 2021, contributing the highest revenue share. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to rapid industrialization and urbanization in countries such as India and China, where the construction sector has seen exponential development over the past few decades.The rise in global population and rapid urbanization have driven the expansion of the construction sector, consequently increasing the demand for ventilation systems. These systems play a crucial role in maintaining indoor air quality by enabling proper airflow and preventing the accumulation of odors and pollutants. As an integral part of these systems, ventilation grills enhance the overall functionality of buildings, promoting a healthier and more comfortable environment for occupants. Consequently, the growing demand for ventilation systems directly supports the expansion of the ventilation grills market.Within the end-user industry, the non-residential segment is projected to grow significantly during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing number of commercial buildings and infrastructure projects in emerging economies, particularly in Asia-Pacific.Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4067 Key players in the ventilation grills market offer a broad range of products to maintain their competitive edge. For example, Systemair India Pvt. Ltd., a prominent manufacturer, provides various ventilation grills catering to both residential and commercial applications. The competitive landscape of the market is characterized by continuous innovation and strategic product offerings by major players.The COVID-19 pandemic had a notable impact on the ventilation grills market. Lockdown measures implemented across key markets, including China, the U.S., and India, led to the temporary shutdown of manufacturing operations, disrupting supply chains and limiting the availability of raw materials. Furthermore, the lack of manpower and logistical challenges during the pandemic hindered production and sales. However, with the rollout of vaccines and the easing of restrictions, the market has shown signs of recovery. Companies have resumed operations, and the demand for ventilation grills is steadily rebounding.Key findings from the report include:An extensive analysis of current and emerging trends in the ventilation grills market.The metal segment dominated the market in 2021, while the plastic segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.The air supply segment recorded higher revenue in 2021.The non-residential end-user segment is anticipated to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period.Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate in the coming years.Key players in the market are profiled in detail, with an analysis of their strategies to understand the competitive landscape.Update On Demand: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/4067 The report provides a comprehensive forecast of the ventilation grills market, highlighting emerging opportunities and key trends from 2022 to 2031. Additionally, in-depth market analysis is conducted for key segments, offering valuable insights into market dynamics, potential growth areas, and competitive strategies.More ReportPrefabricated Homes Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/prefabricated-homes-market-A290156 North America Doors Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/north-america-doors-market-A102019 Cross Laminated Timber Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cross-laminated-timber-market-A11967 Smart Door Locks Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/smart-door-locks-market-A67044 Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/industrial-vacuum-cleane-market-A74634

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.