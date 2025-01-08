Arabella Advisors Hires Barbara Spitzer as Chief People Officer

The company, a certified B Corporation, continues to build on its mission to help clients use philanthropic resources more effectively, efficiently, and equitably

Washington, DC, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arabella Advisors proudly welcomes Barbara Spitzer as Chief People Officer, effective December 4, 2024. Spitzer brings extensive experience in human resource management, executive leadership and nonprofit consulting, making her uniquely qualified to lead Arabella’s People Team and advance its efforts to foster a positive, inclusive, and empowering workplace.

“Barbara is a dynamic leader with deep expertise in human resources and a passion for creating environments where employees can thrive,” said Himesh Bhise, President and CEO of Arabella Advisors. “Her extraordinary background in professional services and the social sector will be invaluable as we continue to develop strategies that attract, support, and retain top talent while delivering meaningful impact for our clients.”

In her role as Chief People Officer, Spitzer will oversee Arabella’s People Team, including efforts around equity and belonging, benefits, employee engagement, talent acquisition, and learning and development. Her leadership will ensure that Arabella continues to provide an equitable and rewarding work environment while aligning its human resources strategy with the company’s mission and values.

“I am thrilled to join Arabella Advisors and lead its talented People Team,” said Barbara Spitzer. “I look forward to partnering with employees at all levels to strengthen our workplace culture, enhance professional development, and ensure that our team members feel empowered to contribute fully to the organization’s mission of creating lasting social impact.”

Spitzer brings a wealth of experience to her new role, having founded her own consulting firm, Two Rivers Partners, where she worked exclusively with nonprofit organizations and small businesses. She previously held leadership positions at some of the world’s largest professional services firms, including Accenture, Capgemini/EY, and Willis Towers Watson. At Accenture, she led the Northeast CEO and Board Advisory practice, the North American Resources Talent and Organization Practice, and the Global HR Transformation Practice.

About Arabella Advisors: Arabella Advisors is a business dedicated to making philanthropic work more efficient, effective, and equitable. Along with our clients, we are working to build a better future—one with healthy air, water, and food for all, with strong democracies and engaged citizens, with flourishing communities, expanded opportunity and enhanced equity. We help our clients by sharing our expertise and experience, which includes providing outsourced operational support to nonprofit organizations. Proudly a certified B Corporation, Arabella Advisors has been recognized as a Great Place to Work and is a two-time recipient of Entrepreneur Magazine’s “Best Entrepreneurial Companies” award.

