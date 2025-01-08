FTC Sends Refunds to Consumers Harmed by Mortgage Relief Scheme

The Federal Trade Commission is sending refunds to consumers who paid a sham mortgage relief operation that told financially distressed homeowners it would help get their mortgages modified, but instead effectively stole their mortgage payments.

The FTC first filed suit against the defendants, who operated under the names HOPE Services and HouseHoldRelief, in 2015. The complaint charged that the defendants targeted consumers facing foreclosure, especially those who had failed to get any relief from their lenders. Pretending to be a “nonprofit” organization with government ties, they falsely claimed they had a high success rate, special contacts who would help get loan terms modified, and an ability to succeed even when consumers had failed previously. Instead, the complaint alleged, homeowners who made payments did not have their mortgages modified, and their lenders never received the funds.

The FTC is sending checks totaling more than $49,000 to 198 consumers, who will receive $251.36 each. Recipients should cash their checks within 90 days, as indicated on the check. Consumers who have questions about their payment should contact the refund administrator, Analytics, at 855-715-2919, or visit the FTC website to view frequently asked questions about the refund process. The Commission never requires people to pay money or provide account information to get a refund.

The Commission’s interactive dashboards for refund data provide a state-by-state breakdown of refunds in FTC cases. In 2023, FTC actions led to $330 million in refunds to consumers across the country.