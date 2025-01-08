Breaking Barriers in Tech: Xraised Hosts Christa Hill to Discuss Revolutionizing Product Leadership

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, January 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xraised, the go-to platform for exploring industry evolution through the lens of change-makers, recently welcomed Christa Hill, Co-Founder & CEO of Tacit Edge Product Leadership and The International Product Foundation. As a trailblazer in Product Management and diversity-focused education, Christa shared transformative insights into closing the tech industry’s persistent gender and racial gaps while fostering innovation and inclusivity.

In an enlightening interview on Xraised’s online platform, host Rosalie delved into Christa’s inspiring journey and groundbreaking initiatives. Christa emphasized the urgent need for systemic change, highlighting how 68% of influential Product Management roles are dominated by men, with an even smaller percentage held by visible minorities. In the world of AI, this stat is even more out of balance, with only 15% of AI leaders being women.

“The solution begins with reducing risks in how we run businesses and how we build the product that everyone is using day to day. In their homes,” Christa explained. “By introducing Product Management as a core competency and prioritizing diverse, accessible education pathways, we can transform outcomes. Technology is at the core of our lives at home and in our work, and the folks creating that tech need to reflect who we are as a global population. Diversity and better business results go hand in hand.”

Tacit Edge’s innovative approach has achieved remarkable results:

• 72% hire rate from their bootcamps.

• Over 50% women and more than 70% visible minorities among graduates.

• Alumni average a $25K salary increase within their first year, contributing over $18 million in economic growth for participants.

Christa also detailed Tacit Edge’s revolutionary bootcamp model, designed to eliminate barriers like full-time work, lack of technical experience, childcare challenges, and financial constraints. This flexible learning experience combines low-stakes environments, extra support, and a focus on agility—a stark contrast to traditional, high-pressure job training.

To learn more about Tacit Edge’s transformative programs, visit Tacit Edge Product Leadership.

Collaboration for Global Impact

Tacit Edge’s partnerships extend to post-secondary institutions and organizations worldwide, embedding their industry-leading certification within degree programs. This approach enables academic institutions to stay relevant in the rapidly evolving tech landscape. By crafting future-focused education experiences, Tacit Edge empowers students and professionals alike to remain competitive and adaptable.

What’s Next?

The future looks bright for Tacit Edge, with upcoming projects focusing on quantum computing—a cutting-edge technology poised to revolutionize daily life. Christa remains steadfast in her mission to prepare learners for the AI-driven world while ensuring equitable representation in tech leadership roles by creating affordable education to deepen the talent pool for the next generation of tech leaders.

About Xraised

Xraised continues to amplify the voices of industry pioneers, providing a platform for meaningful discussions that inspire and educate. With a commitment to showcasing innovation and diversity, Xraised is shaping the narrative around the future of industries worldwide.

Visit Xraised for Exclusive Industry Insights!



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.