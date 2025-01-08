Kasashima Gallery Invites 7 Renowned Asian Artists to Exhibit at Expo Metro Miami Beach

Kasashima Gallery invites seven renowned Asian artists to showcase their work at Expo Metro Miami Beach from January 18-19, 2025. The exhibition highlights Eastern art and culture, with a focus on Chinese ink paintings and calligraphy.

OSAKA, JAPAN (MERXWIRE) – The Expo Metro Milan, held in October 2024 in Italy, concluded successfully, showcasing 526 outstanding works by 416 artists from 37 countries. Among the participants, Taiwanese and Japanese artists invited by Kasashima Gallery delivered exceptional creations that stood out amidst the predominantly Western artworks, garnering significant attention from the art community. In January 2025, Kasashima decided to collaborate with Asian artists once again to participate in the latest Expo Metro Miami Beach, aiming to promote Eastern art and culture.

The participating Asian artists include Chen Meng-Huan, Sakaguchi Juri, Chou Yao-Tsung, Wu Li-Ying, Wu Pei-Chi, Chien Hsuan-Ming, and Tsai Yu-Yun. They will showcase their remarkable works at the Expo Metro Miami Beach, which runs from January 18 to January 19. These outstanding creations will debut in Miami Beach, USA, presented prominently on the art train featuring large electronic billboards.

Asian artists will showcase Chinese ink paintings and calligraphy at Expo Metro Miami Beach. (Photo via Kasashima Gallery)

The seven artists include one from Japan and six from Taiwan. They use materials such as Chinese ink, color ink, and other media to create works that encompass landscapes, flowers, calligraphy, and more, offering a rich variety of content. The artists skillfully intertwine traditional artistic techniques with contemporary expressions, infusing their works with fresh vitality. Through various painting techniques, they create visually striking effects with a strong sense of depth and clear layers. These works not only showcase a profound cultural heritage but also bring the unique charm of modern creativity, offering viewers a visual feast that is both historically rich and innovatively thought-provoking.

The Expo Metro Miami Beach will be showcased along the bustling Ocean Drive, a popular destination for tourists, and in conjunction with local cultural festivals, it is expected to attract over 50,000 visitors. This exhibition is not only about art display but also serves as a platform for cultural exchange, allowing artists from diverse backgrounds to present the rich and varied artistic languages of the world through their works. The participation of artists from Japan and Taiwan provides a unique opportunity to showcase the beauty of Eastern art and offers a fantastic chance for global audiences to gain a deeper understanding of Asian culture.

Eastern hard-nib calligraphy and ink art will be beautifully showcased at Expo Metro Miami Beach. (Photo via Kasashima Gallery)

Kasashima’s PR, Yu Le, stated that the seven artists invited this time are active in international exhibitions and have actively participated in the promotional activities planned by Kasashima, including global media PR, interviews, and social media live streaming. These activities have generated enthusiastic responses and discussions online. Their works have attracted media coverage from outlets in the United States, Italy, China, Taiwan, and more. Additionally, interview videos have garnered tens of thousands of views. She emphasized that the Miami Beach exhibition is just a warm-up, as Kasashima will bring the artists’ works to a larger-scale exhibition in Paris, France, in April. The exhibition will be held in the prestigious art venue, the Louvre, marking a grand new chapter in their artistic careers.

Asian artists previously stood out at Expo Metro Milan. (Video via Kasashima Gallery)

Contacts:

Kasashima Gallery

PR, Yu Le

art@kasashima.art

https://kasashima.art

SOURCE: Kasashima Gallery

