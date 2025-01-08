PHILIPPINES, January 8 - Press Release

January 8, 2025 Tulfo hails signing of Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers IRR Committee on Migrant Workers Chairperson Sen. Raffy Tulfo hailed the signing of the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) of Republic Act 12021 or the "Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers" held at the Malacañang Palace today, January 8. Tulfo, principal sponsor and one of the main authors of Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers at the Senate, said the IRR is a product of thorough consultation, review and collaboration among all stakeholders to ensure that every provision of the law serves the best interest of domestic and overseas Filipino seafarers. "Ang IRR na ito ang sisiguro na masusunod ang mahahalagang probisyon ng batas at magtitiyak na sapat na mapoprotektahan ang mga karapatan at pribilehiyo ng mga Filipino Seafarer sakaling may kaharapin silang mga problema habang ginagampanan ang kanilang tungkulin," he said. Tulfo added that the IRR also promotes full employment for Filipino seafarers while ensuring equal opportunities in the maritime industry for equitable access to education, training, and development, regardless of gender. Likewise, he stressed that the IRR also recognizes shipowners, Maritime Higher Education Institutions (MHEIs), manning and recruitment entities as vital partners in protecting and empowering Filipino seafarers. The Senator from Isabela and Davao also thanked President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for prioritizing the welfare of Filipino seafarers. It can be recalled that PBBM signed into law the Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers last Sept. 23 2024. On his part, Tulfo vows to monitor the implementation of the law to ensure that it would always protect the rights of seafarers and improve their working conditions.

