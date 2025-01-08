PHILIPPINES, January 8 - Press Release

January 8, 2025 STATEMENT OF SENATE PRESIDENT PRO TEMPORE JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON THE UNEMPLOYMENT, UNDEREMPLOYMENT RATES FALL The decrease in the number of jobless Filipinos to 1.66 million, along with a reduction in underemployment to 10.8 percent, highlights our collective efforts to create more job opportunities for our growing workforce. While this is a positive development, our efforts must continue. It is essential to address the remaining challenges to ensure that a greater number of Filipino workers are afforded secure and dignified employment opportunities. Umaasa ako na mas marami pa tayong kababayan ang mabibigyan ng trabaho ngayong taon lalo na't may nakalaan na mahigit P1 trillion na pondo sa DPWH para sa mga proyekto ng gobyerno sa ilalim ng 2025 national budget. Patuloy tayong magtulungan para mapanatili at mapalawak pa natin ang mga oportunidad para sa ating mga kababayan.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.