Cage-Free Egg Market Projected to Grow at a 4.5% CAGR, Reaching US$ 8.97 Billion by 2034

Perception of Cage-Free Eggs as Sustainable and Environment-Friendly Attracting Eco-Conscious Consumers Worldwide: Fact.MR Report

Rockville, MD, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Based on a newly published research report by Fact.MR, the global Cage-Free Egg Market is projected to reach a size of US$ 5.79 billion in 2024 and further expand at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2024 to 2034.

A confluence of gastronomic trends, ethical consumption, and health concerns is driving boosting demand for cage-free eggs. Enhanced nutritional composition of cage-free eggs, which frequently include greater concentrations of vitamins, minerals, and omega-3 fatty acids, is attracting more and more attention from consumers. This nutritional advantage is in line with increasing emphasis on wellness and preventative care.

Ethical concerns are important because they influence customers to make more compassionate food choices by raising awareness of animal welfare issues. Cage-free eggs are more appealing due to their versatility in baking, cooking, and even non-food uses like natural cosmetic treatments.

Click to Request a Sample of this Report for Additional Market Insights

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=10277



People who care about the environment are mainly drawn to cage-free agricultural techniques because of their sustainability. Large food corporations and restaurant chains are committing to procuring cage-free eggs, which expands their market availability and opens them up to a wider range of consumers. This combination of circumstances is changing consumer tastes and the egg business by driving a global trend toward cage-free eggs.

Key Takeaways from Cage-Free Egg Market Study:

The global cage-free egg market is forecasted to increase to a value of US$ 8.97 billion by the end of 2034. Revenue from the East Asia market is projected to reach US$ 2.26 billion by the end of 2034.

The United States market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1.39 billion by 2034-end. In East Asia, China is analyzed to hold a market share of 70% by 2034. Sales of large cage-free eggs are estimated to reach US$ 2.35 billion in 2024.

“High chlorine content in cage-free eggs is particularly important for pregnant women, which is complementing sales growth of the product globally,” says Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Cage-Free Egg Market:

The Key Players in the Cage-Free Egg Industry include Avril Group; Cal-Maine Foods, Inc.; Eggland's Best, LLC; Farm Pride Foods Ltd.; Granja Agas SA; Herbruck's Poultry Ranch, Inc.; Hickman's Family Farms; Hillandale Farms; Kuramochi Sangyo Co., Ltd.; Lintz Hall Farm; Midwest Poultry Services L.P.; Pazo de Vilane S.L.; Rembrandt Enterprises, Inc.; Rose Acre Farms; Sparboe Companies; St Ewe Free Range Eggs LLP; Sunny Queen Farms Pty Ltd.; The Lakes Free Range Egg Co. Ltd.; Trillium Farm Holdings, LLC; Weaver Egg.

Cage-Free Egg Industry News & Trends:

Leading companies in the cage-free egg market are concentrating on introducing new product lines, such as egg products and lecithin from egg yolks.

In 2024, ISE America Inc.'s assets were successfully acquired by Cal Maine Foods, Inc. for approximately US$ 110 million. ISE America can presently generate more than 1 million cage-free eggs thanks to its best shell egg production and processing capabilities. The product line of Cal Maine Foods, Inc. is available to these ISE America Inc. plants in numerous countries.

In September 2021, NestFresh introduced a range of hard-boiled eggs and expanded its selection of pasture-raised eggs. They come in 12-packs of plastic or paste, and the eggs are raised on organic pasture, free of genetically engineered organisms, and without soy. While cage-free hard-boiled eggs come in packs of two, twelve-two, six, and eight, organic hard-boiled eggs come in bags of six units.

Get a Custom Analysis for Targeted Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=10277



Precision Feeding Technology Enhancing Nutritional Profile of Cage-Free Eggs

Precision feeding technology tailored for cage-free environments is enhancing the nutritional qualities of eggs, such as their omega-3 and vitamin content. These advancements are attracting health-conscious consumers seeking superior nutritional benefits. Innovations in traceability, including blockchain and QR code systems, boost consumer trust and transparency by providing detailed information on the journey of eggs from farm to table.

Genetic advancements in hen breeding have improved the suitability of birds for cage-free conditions, leading to better production and welfare. Furthermore, eco-conscious consumers are drawn to sustainable packaging options like reduced plastic use and biodegradable materials. These improvements are driving a new era of growth and consumer acceptance in the cage-free egg industry, enhancing egg quality and addressing past concerns.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the cage-free egg market for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on color (brown, white), size (medium, large, extra-large, jumbo), and distribution channel (store-based, non-store-based), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

Discover Additional Market Insights from Fact.MR Research:

Liquid Egg Industry is expected to grow from an anticipated $4.2 billion in 2024 With a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%, to a massive $6.4 billion by 2034.

Vegan Eggs Market is expected to be worth US$1.77 billion In 2023. From 2023 to 2033, the global demand is expected to increase at a CAGR of 10.5%.

Egg replacement product sales in the USA are projected to reach US$ 474.2 million by 2034, growing at a 6.2% CAGR from US$ 259.9 million in 2024.

Egg Replacement Ingredients Market is expected to grow at a US$ 2.1 Bn by 2033-end. Growing Vegan Population Boosting Demand for Egg Replacement Ingredients

Egg Products Market is estimated to be worth US$13.07 billion in 2023. It is anticipated that worldwide sales will increase at a robust 7.5% CAGR between 2023 and 2033.

About Fact.MR:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning.

With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Sales Team: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.