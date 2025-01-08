“Medical Travel Month” January 2025 Sponsored by Medical Travel & Digital Health News in SHSMD American Hospital Association’s Calendar of Health Observances

OAKLAND, N.J., Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical Travel & Digital Health News (MTDHN), the leading bi-monthly online newsletter covering the business of medical travel and digital solutions worldwide, today announces its sponsorship of the fourth annual “Medical Travel Month” in January 2025, as featured in “2025 Calendar of Health Observances & Recognition Days” published by the Society for Health Care Strategy & Market Development, a professional 4000-member group of the American Hospital Association. Published by CPR Strategic Marketing Communications, MTDHN, formerly Medical Travel Today, has been in circulation for 15+ years.

“For the fourth consecutive year, Medical Travel Month raises awareness of high quality and often more affordable medical care options beyond what is available locally,” says Laura Carabello, executive editor and publisher, MTDHN. “Traveling for care, both domestically and internationally, allows people to access high-quality, affordable medical care for many treatments and procedures. This newsletter distributes to key stakeholders throughout the healthcare industry, including health plans, benefits decision-makers in the self-insured community and providers who are interested in learning the value of accessing care and treatment at Centers of Excellence or other settings throughout the US and beyond.”

Valued at 47 billion USD in 2024, the medical tourism industry is expanding as a result of healthcare technology improvements, competitive rates and regional growth, predominantly in areas such as India, Thailand, Malaysia. Mexico and Central America. Common popular procedures include cosmetic surgeries, dental care and cardiovascular operations. Experts predict growth will continue and the market size will reach more than 111 billion USD by 2029.

Updated in 2020 to include booming digital and telehealth during the COVID-19 pandemic, MTDHN shares monthly interviews with industry-leading experts who provide their perspectives and outlooks on the futures of these industries.

Read the top interviews of 2024 here.

Hospitals and medical travel facilities are invited to submit a 500-word descriptor with photos to be featured in MTDHN at no charge editor@medicaltraveltoday.com.

About Medical Travel & Digital Health News

MTDHN, a leading international B2B online newsletter, reaches self-insured employers, benefits consultants, TPAs, brokers, stop loss companies and other intermediaries. www.medicaltraveltoday.com

