IoT Breakthrough Recognizes Standout Internet-of-Things Innovators in 9th Annual IoT Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IoT Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies and products in the global Internet-of-Things (IoT) market, today announced the winners of the organization's 9th annual awards program, showcasing companies that drive breakthrough innovation and exemplify the best in IoT technology solutions across the globe.

In this past year, the IoT industry witnessed remarkable growth and evolution, with an increasing number of connected devices transforming nearly all aspects of daily life and industrial operations. The smart home sector experienced a surge in innovation, marked by the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning into home automation systems and solutions – leading to more intelligent and personalized experiences for consumers.

Enterprise and Industrial IoT also saw substantial advancements this past year, as businesses embraced next-gen connectivity to enhance efficiency and productivity. Predictive maintenance and real-time monitoring gained prominence, reducing downtime and optimizing resource utilization in manufacturing plants and supply chain operations. Additionally, innovations in edge computing are enhancing data processing capabilities, enabling faster and more responsive IoT applications.

The mission of the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is to recognize the leaders and visionaries from around the world driving these innovations, featuring a comprehensive range of IoT categories, including Industrial and Enterprise IoT, Smart City technology, Connected Home and Home Automation, IoT Security, Connected Vehicles, and many more.

"The 2025 IoT Breakthrough Awards program highlights the breakthrough ingenuity and forward-thinking trailblazers that are driving the Internet-of-Things industry into a new phase of innovation. Our 2025 winners showcase remarkable dedication in shaping the future of Connected Homes, Industrial IoT and beyond,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, IoT Breakthrough. “This new year holds the promise of a more interconnected and intelligent world and we anticipate our IoT Breakthrough Award winners driving this innovation. We are thrilled to recognize and celebrate our entire 2025 IoT Breakthrough Award winners circle.”

The 2025 IoT Breakthrough Award winners include:

Connected Home

Connected Home Company of the Year: Vivint

Connected Home Speaker Company of the Year: Sonos

Leak Detection Solution of the Year: Resideo, First Alert L Series Water Leak Damage Defense System

Home Security Product of the Year: Rently, Rently Smart Bolt

Home Security Innovation of the Year: ADT, ADT Trusted Neighbor

Smart Appliance Company of the Year: GE Appliances

Consumer IoT

Overall Consumer IoT Platform of the Year: Chamberlain Group

IoT Wearables Device the Year: PetPace

IoT Innovation Award - Consumer Product of the Year: D-Link Corporation, AQUILA PRO AI MS30 IoT Gateway Kit

Enterprise IoT

IoT Enterprise App Development Platform of the Year: Softdel

IoT Enterprise Software Company of the Year: Tenna

IoT Edge Product of the Year: Lynxspring, JENEsys Edge

Overall Enterprise IoT Platform of the Year: Revenera, Revenera IoT Monetization Platform

IoT Security

IoT Security Platform of the Year: Phosphorus Cybersecurity

IoT Security Product of the Year: RTI, RTI Connext® 7.3

IoT Security Company of the Year: OTORIO

IoT Analytics

IoT Analytics Solution of the Year: Giesecke+Devrient

IoT Analytics Platform of the Year: Schneider Electric, EcoStruxure Building-IoT Sensor Solution

IoT Analytics Innovation Award: Seeq

IoT Components

IoT Semiconductor Solution of the Year: Ambiq

IoT Sensor Innovation of the Year: Atomation, Atomation 4-20

IoT Sensor Product of the Year: Digital Matter

Industrial IoT

Industrial IoT Company of the Year: Cisco

Industrial IoT Solution of the Year: HCLTech, HCLTech Track and Trace for Manufacturing and Warehouse

Industrial IoT Innovator of the Year: Pulsa

Industrial IoT Innovation of the Year: Emerson, DeltaV™ Workflow Management

Industrial Smart Lighting Solution of the Year: Wize Alliance

RTLS Solution of the Year: Inpixon

Digital Twin Solution of the Year: BaseN

Smart City

Overall Smart City Solution of the Year: Vodafone, Connected Spaces Vision

Overall Smart City Solution Provider of the Year: Ericsson Enterprise

M2M

M2M Cellular Service Provider of the Year: Eseye

M2M Platform of the Year: Datablaze

M2M Innovative Solution of the Year: Semtech

IoT Partner & Ecosystem

IoT Partner Ecosystem of the Year: TCS

IoT Connected Retail Application of the Year: March Networks

IoT Connected Retail Innovation of the Year: Energous

Connected Vehicles

Fleet Management Innovation of the Year: IntelliShift

Connected Car Platform of the Year: Freeeway AG

Connected Car Product of the Year: KORE

Health & Wellness

IoT Health & Wellness Product of the Year: Feno

IoT Health & Wellness Connected Healthcare Solution of the Year: Aloe Care Health

IoT Health & Wellness Innovation of the Year: Cognosos

IoT Industry Leadership

IoT Company CEO of the Year: Saleel Awsare, Lantronix

Internet of Environment Solution of the Year: LI-COR Environmental

IoT Startup of the Year: RIoT Secure

Overall IoT Company of the Year: Wireless Logic

