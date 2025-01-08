Health Monitor Network Earns Prestigious 2024-2025 Great Place To Work Certification™ for Fifth Consecutive Year

Montvale, NJ, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Monitor Network is proud to be Certified by Great Place To Work® for the fifth year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Health Monitor Network. This year, 93% of employees said it’s a Great Place To Work—36 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

“Winning a 'Great Place to Work' award reflects our commitment to creating a positive and inclusive work environment where everyone feels valued, respected, and empowered to thrive. This recognition further motivates us to continue building a workplace where our employees love to come to work.” said Lorraine Forster, Senior Vice President, Human Resources of Health Monitor Network.

“We are thrilled and honored to become Great Place To Work-Certified™ for the fifth time as we consider employee experience a top priority every day. This achievement is a testament to our incredible team embracing Health Monitor’s core values — transparency, initiative, teamwork, and humility” said David Paragamian, CEO of Health Monitor Network.

“This award belongs to each member of our organization who collectively makes Health Monitor a truly Great Place To Work. We celebrate and thank them for everything they have done to earn this remarkable recognition. Our team is the #healthmonitordifference.”

Health Monitor Network makes it a point to prioritize workplace culture. For example, 99% of employees said that when you join Health Monitor, you are made to feel welcome.

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work.

About Great Place to Work Certification

Great Place To Work Certification is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces List.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram.

About Health Monitor Network ®

For over 40 years, Health Monitor has been a nationally recognized, targeted healthcare marketing platform for the Pharma/OTC industry. Our in-house, award-winning content studio creates bespoke healthcare education that fosters more productive patient-physician dialogues at every point of care—we call it #TheHealthMonitorDifference. We have the largest proprietary physician office network in the industry, with over 250,000 offices and more than 450,000 healthcare professionals engaging with our omnichannel educational products. Health Monitor delivers premium point of care content that empowers patients and HCPs with trusted information to achieve the best health outcomes while driving impactful ROI for brands.

Learn more at healthmonitornetwork.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, YouTube and Instagram.

