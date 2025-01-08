Togg partners with HERE to deliver AI-powered, personalized driving with intelligent navigation and safety features

AI-powered navigation system offers EV-specific routes tailored to driver behavior, vehicle battery consumption, and real-time traffic.

Over-the-air updates enable seamless integration of new features and third-party services for a dynamic in-car experience.

Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA), powered by HERE’s speed limit data, promotes safer driving and compliance with traffic regulations.



Las Vegas, CES 2025 – HERE Technologies, the leading location data and technology company, today announced a collaboration with Togg, the electric and smart vehicle pioneer from Türkiye, to deliver an enhanced digital user experience across Togg’s vehicle lineup.



Togg is transforming the digital cockpit experience with its navigation system GO. Based on HERE Navigation, a cloud-based and intelligent EV solution that adapts to drivers' behavior and preferences, this fully upgradable solution integrates advanced safety features and provides seamless connectivity between in-car and mobile interfaces.



Continuously evolving digital cockpit experience with over-the-air updates and third-party services



Togg’s GO offers drivers a dynamic and ever-evolving digital in-car experience. With its ability to seamlessly integrate new features through over-the-air (OTA) updates, it allows drivers to realize the benefits of software-defined vehicles.



Togg delivers a more personalized driving experience enabled by HERE Navigation. While being a mainline application, HERE Navigation supports additional services and enhancements from third party providers. This enables Togg to deliver a curated experience. For Togg, this includes:

Discovery of specific types of restaurants or amenities along a route

Hotel reviews from leading hospitality platforms

Other POI recommendations that are personalized to the driver



Personalized navigation for electric vehicles



A core feature of GO is its ability to optimize routes by combining driver preferences for charging stations, including those managed by mobility service providers (MSPs), with the vehicle's consumption model. This ensures the most efficient journey based on traffic conditions. Thanks to the advanced AI capabilities of HERE Navigation, GO can also observe and learn from drivers’ routines and routes for more personalized recommendations. This feature can be continuously improved via OTA updates.



Intelligent Speed Assistance powered by Horizon Data Online (HDO)



HERE delivers Togg vehicles with fresh speed limit information for Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA), helping drivers adhere to local speed limits, enhancing safety and compliance with traffic regulations. The speed limit data is streamed with HERE’s Horizon Data Online (HDO) solution. HDO streams only the necessary data for the roads ahead, optimizing efficiency and connectivity.



HERE SDK for enhanced mobile companion app



Togg’s mobile companion app, built using the HERE Software Development Kit (SDK), extends the driving experience beyond the vehicle. Drivers can plan routes, find destinations, and remotely access vehicle information, all from the convenience of their mobile device. This app provides Togg drivers with on-the-go convenience and control, ensuring a seamless connection between their vehicle and daily journeys.



“Our collaboration with Togg showcases the power of AI and high-quality data to transform the driving experience,” said Gino Ferru, SVP and General Manager EMEA at HERE Technologies. “By integrating HERE’s AI-powered navigation with Intelligent Speed Assistance, we’re equipping Togg drivers with technology that adapts to their needs while promoting safer driving practices. We are excited to support Togg with an end-to-end professional services implementation and deliver a dynamic, user-centric driving experience that evolves seamlessly over time.”



Media Contacts

Jordan Stark

+1 312 316 4537

jordan.stark@here.com



Dr. Sebastian Kurme

+49 173 515 3549

sebastian.kurme@here.com



About HERE Technologies

HERE has been a pioneer in mapping and location technology for almost 40 years. Today, the HERE location platform is recognized as the most complete in the industry, powering location-based products, services and custom maps for organizations and enterprises across the globe. From autonomous driving and seamless logistics to new mobility experiences, HERE allows its partners and customers to innovate while retaining control over their data and safeguarding privacy. Find out how HERE is moving the world forward at here.com.



