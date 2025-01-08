Biofrontera Inc. Announces Achievement of Key Milestone In Phase 3 Study Of Ameluz®-Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) In The Treatment Of Superficial Basal Cell Carcinoma (sBCC)

Last patient completed 1 year follow-up of study ALA-BCC-CT013 in December 2024.

Data from follow-up will be included in FDA submission, expected in Q3 2025.

Biofrontera announced highly statistically significant results for all primary and secondary endpoints (p <0.0001) in October 2024.

BCC, of which sBCC is a subgroup, is the most common skin cancer in the US with more than 3 million cases each year1.

WOBURN, Mass., Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biofrontera Inc. (Nasdaq: BFRI) (“Biofrontera” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development and commercialization of photodynamic therapy (PDT), today announced that a key milestone in its Phase 3 study of the use of Ameluz and RhodoLED PDT in the treatment of sBCC (ALA-BCC-CT013) was met with the last patient completing the 1 year follow-up visit in December of 2024.

The double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled, multi-center study evaluated safety and efficacy in 187 patients with one or more clinically and histologically confirmed superficial BCCs. They each received one cycle of two PDT treatments (either Ameluz® -PDT or placebo-PDT) 1-2 weeks apart. Lesions that were not completely resolved after 3 months were retreated. The FDA has advised Biofrontera to submit the sNDA with one-year follow-up data. While 1-year data will support the FDA submission, the superficial BCC lesions will in total be followed up for five years.

Long-term follow-up studies are often required by the FDA for dermatology product submissions, in particular for skin cancers, and they are important in trials enrolling sBCC patients due to the risk of local recurrence, or subsequent additional skin cancer development.

“We were delighted with the highly statistically significant results for the primary and secondary endpoints that we communicated last year”, stated Dr Hermann Luebbert, CEO and Chairman of Biofrontera Inc.

“The completion of the 1-year follow-up is a crucial milestone in our path to an FDA submission in 2025 and potentially expanding our label to the treatment of a cutaneous malignancy. It demonstrates our continued investment in PDT and supports our vision of partnering with the dermatology community to improve patient care” he concluded.

“We routinely use PDT in our institution for the treatment of actinic keratoses” commented Dr Shane Chapman, Chair of the Department of Dermatology at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center and the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth, and an investigator for ALA-BCC-CT013. “We were impressed with the results of the 12-week data and I look forward to being able to offer Ameluz-PDT as a treatment option for my patients with sBCC”.

About Basal Cell Carcinoma

BCC is the most common form of skin cancer and the most frequently occurring form of all cancers. In the U.S. alone, an estimated 3.6 million cases are diagnosed each year, a subset of which is superficial basal cell carcinoma. BCCs arise from abnormal, uncontrolled growth of basal cells at the bottom of the epidermis. They rarely spread beyond the original tumor site but, if untreated, can become locally invasive, grow wide and deep into the skin, and destroy skin, tissue and bone. 1

About Biofrontera Inc.

Biofrontera Inc. is a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company specializing in the treatment of dermatological conditions with a focus on PDT. The Company commercializes the drug-device combination Ameluz® with the RhodoLED® lamp series for PDT of AK, pre-cancerous skin lesions which may progress to invasive skin cancers. The Company performs clinical trials to extend the use of the products to treat non-melanoma skin cancers and moderate to severe acne. For more information, visit www.biofrontera-us.com and follow Biofrontera on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the clinical development strategy for Ameluz®, ongoing clinical trials and the future impact of such trials on the market for Ameluz®, Biofrontera's commercial opportunities and the commercial success of its licensed products. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events. Nevertheless, actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements we make. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include, but are not limited to: the impact of any extraordinary external events; any changes in the Company’s relationship with its licensors; the ability of the Company’s licensors to fulfill their obligations to the Company in a timely manner; the Company’s ability to achieve and sustain profitability; whether the current global disruptions in supply chains will impact the Company’s ability to obtain and distribute its licensed products; changes in the practices of healthcare providers, including any changes to the coverage, reimbursement and pricing for procedures using the Company’s licensed products; the uncertainties inherent in the initiation and conduct of clinical trials; availability and timing of data from clinical trials; whether results of earlier clinical trials or trials of Ameluz ® in combination with BF-RhodoLED and/or RhodoLED XL in different disease indications or product applications will be indicative of the results of ongoing or future trials; uncertainties associated with regulatory review of clinical trials and applications for marketing approvals; whether the market opportunity for Ameluz in combination with BF- RhodoLED and/or RhodoLED XL is consistent with the Company’s expectations; the Company’s ability to retain and hire key personnel; the sufficiency of cash resources and need for additional financing; and other factors that may be disclosed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which can be obtained on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov . Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made and reflect management’s current estimates, projections, expectations and beliefs. The Company does not plan to update any such forward-looking statements and expressly disclaims any duty to update the information contained in this press release except as required by law.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Andrew Barwicki

1-516-662-9461

ir@bfri.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.