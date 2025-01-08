Systems Integrator, Anatta, Achieves Shopify Platinum Partner Status, Advancing Enterprise Commerce Excellence

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anatta, a leading system integrator (SI) for digital commerce merchants, has achieved Platinum Partner status with Shopify. This accomplishment marks a significant milestone in the agency's mission to support enterprise brands through technical evolution. The Platinum Partner designation, reserved for Shopify's most influential partners, recognizes Anatta's expertise in delivering bespoke solutions for high-volume merchants on the Shopify platform.

Anatta’s naming comes as more enterprise merchants seek Shopify's streamlined, yet flexible commerce infrastructure to meet ever-growing complex operational needs. As retail operations become more sophisticated, merchants need technology partners who can balance intricate technical requirements with critical business objectives. Anatta's expertise spans both domains.

Anatta's track record includes scaling DTC brands like Athletic Greens, Dollar Shave Club, and Rothy’s to industry leaders. Anatta has also been fundamental in spearheading impactful digital transformations for established retailers like buybuy BABY, who was able to launch on Shopify in a 90-day timeline with Anatta’s leadership and support. Increasingly, Anatta helms innovation for enterprise merchants on Shopify; the athleisure brand, Vuori, and the subscription-first business, Grove Collaborative, are two of Anatta’s most recent partnerships of this kind.

"Achieving Platinum Partner status reflects our commitment to enterprise merchants," said Nirav Sheth, CEO of Anatta. "As more enterprise brands choose Shopify, they need partners who can handle the nuances of large-scale implementations and understand how to leverage Shopify’s native functionalities to best suit their needs and goals.”

Enterprise Expertise

Anatta's expertise encompasses complex system integrations, custom API development, and sophisticated solution architecture, with a particular focus on scalable, high-performance implementations on Shopify. During Anatta’s 10+ years of working in the Shopify ecosystem, the agency has enabled merchants across a variety of verticals to offer an exceptional omnichannel experience to their customers, increase recurring revenue, and quickly scale operations.

Pioneering What’s Possible on the Shopify Platform

As a Platinum Partner, Anatta will aim to accelerate enterprise merchant success on the Shopify platform, enabling faster growth and better business outcomes. A technical pioneer within the Shopify space, Anatta will continue to innovate and extend the platform’s capabilities for high-volume retail operations.

“The Anatta and Shopify partnership is about pushing the boundaries of what's possible in enterprise commerce," Brandon Gracey, Head of Global Accounts at Shopify, shared. "As more and more enterprise brands seek modern solutions, our combined expertise provides a powerful path forward.”

About Anatta

Anatta is the premier, enterprise-accredited Shopify agency propelling leading merchants to even greater scale. With over a decade of Shopify expertise, Anatta architects transformative growth through precision-engineered design and technology solutions. By leveraging Anatta’s flexible resource augmentation, businesses extend operability to increase their speed of innovation, launch meaningful digital transformation, and optimize their eCommerce channel for growth. Amongst Anatta’s portfolio of 100+ brands, companies like Dollar Shave Club, Vuori, Grove Collaborative, and Athletic Greens trust Anatta’s expertise. For more information about Anatta's enterprise commerce solutions, visit anatta.io.

