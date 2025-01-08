Capsa Healthcare Unveils the NEW Kirby Lester KL1v: The Future of Prescription Counting

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capsa Healthcare, a leader in purposefully designed integrated solutions for pharmacy automation, proudly announces the launch of its new KL1v counting device for accurate and efficient prescription filling and pill counting, powered by proven industry-leading technology.

The KL1v, part of Capsa’s Healthcare’s lineup of pharmacy automation solutions, is a thoughtful evolution of the world-renowned Kirby Lester KL1 tablet counter. The KL1v features significant software and hardware updates to enhance the pharmacy user’s experience. It also offers flexible versatility to support accurate counting and inventory control in practically any pharmacy setting including retail, hospital, institutional, central fill, animal health, and a host of other healthcare delivery environments.

The new KL1v offers:

An all-new intuitive graphic user interface

Inventory mode for confidently handling physical inventory and full bottle counts

Special mode for odd-shaped pills and gel caps

Streamlined exterior to fit in practically any workspace

Adjustable sound settings

Industry-leading counting speed—up to 55% faster than hand-counting

Premium “Quiet Count” tray and funnel



Since pioneering the pharmacy automation industry in 1971, Kirby Lester counters have been relied upon by millions of pharmacists and technicians. The KL1v is an 8th generation product, continuing a legacy of trust and reliability that spans decades. Pharmacy users played a critical role in developing the KL1v. Their input and feedback helped to create the advanced technology that powers this incredibly accurate, versatile device.

“The new KL1v represents more than just an update – it’s a testament to Capsa Healthcare’s unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence in pharmacy automation,” said Huan K. Nguyen, R.Ph., VP of Pharmacy Automation. “We are proud to offer a solution that not only meets but exceeds the exacting needs of today’s pharmacy professionals.”

The KL1v maximizes efficiency during the daily prescription filling process and regular physical inventory sessions. Speedy and simple to use, the KL1v packs intuitive features and cutting-edge technology into a small footprint, so busy pharmacies can meet growing prescription demands with efficient workflows and expedited and accurate counting technology.

To learn more about the new KL1v prescription counter from Capsa Healthcare, please click here.

About Capsa Healthcare:

Across the healthcare continuum, Capsa stands out as the leader in purposefully designed, integrated solutions for pharmacy automation, medication management, and point-of-care technologies. Capsa has partnered with healthcare providers for more than 60 years to engineer innovative answers for complex challenges. Capsa’s solutions optimize workflows, streamline repetitive tasks, and improve clinical efficiency. From automating pharmacy operations to enhancing patient engagement, Capsa is engineering a path to better care.

