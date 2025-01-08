Wave of New Drinks Crash into Hurricane Grill & Wings

New Twists on Beachside Classics Debut on Bar Menu

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hurricane Grill & Wing s, FAT Brands’ award-winning wing chain known for its tropical laid-back vibe, is mixing up some new drinks to further elevate its bar menu. The new bar menu at Hurricane features fresh, beachy twists on tropical classics, underscoring the brand’s distinctly coastal atmosphere and menu offerings. Guests can enjoy an assortment of new beverages, including nearly 15 classic and signature cocktails and margaritas, 10+ beers and a variety of wine. Highlights that have coasted onto the menu are:

Island Margarita - Jose Cuervo Silver Tequila, citrus sour, lime and a salt rim

Voodoo Juice - Cruzan Aged Light, Coconut, Mango, Pineapple and Banana Rums, a blend of cranberry, orange, and pineapple juices, lime and lemon

Hurricane Mojito - Myers’s Platinum White Rum, soda water, mint, cane sugar and lime

Legendary Hurricane - Myers’s Platinum White Rum, orange and pineapple juice, grenadine and Myers’s Original Dark Rum floater

Millionaire Margarita - Maestro Dobel Diamante Tequila, Grand Marnier, citrus and a salt rim

“Our loyal fans come to Hurricane for the immersive escape and elevated customer service they know they can count on time and time again,” said Peter Farrand, Chief Culinary Officer at FAT Brands. “From island-inspired margaritas to new beer options, we aimed to enhance our bar menu across the board to play into current drink trends that complement our signature dishes, including our beloved wings, burgers and tacos.”

Hurricane’s culinary team, in conjunction with Straight Up Collective, an industry leader in beverage engineering, worked hand-in-hand to identify flavor profiles and recipes to resonate with brand fans, creating a fresh, inventive new bar menu.

For more information or to find a Hurricane Grill & Wings near you, visit hurricanewings.com .

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com .

About Hurricane Grill & Wings

With almost 50 restaurants located across the United States, Hurricane Grill & Wings® is known for its jumbo, fresh wings, more than 35 signature sauces and rubs, and tropical, laid-back vibe. Hurricane Grill & Wings’ menu includes wings, tacos, burgers, and seafood. The original Hurricane Grill & Wings opened in Fort Pierce, Fla., in 1995 and has expanded to locations throughout the United States. For more information visit www.hurricanewings.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Erin Mandzik, FAT Brands

emandzik@fatbrands.com

860-212-6509

